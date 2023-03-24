Watch: Kim Kardashian Hits Kylie Jenner In The Stomach With A Golf Club While Goofing Around With Friends
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had quite the field day as they goofed around with friends at a golf simulator.
The day after their Wednesday, March 22, outing — which also included attending SZA's concert in Inglewood, Calif. — Kardashian uploaded a TikTok in which they practiced their stance and swings, but at one point, the SKIMS founder accidentally hit her little sis in the stomach with a golf club.
The mom-of-four, 42, didn't appear to put much force behind the equipment, as Jenner barely noticed being hit and kept casually walking around.
"Snooze and miss the moment," Kardashian captioned the upload, referencing SZA's tune "Snooze" playing in the background.
The ladies weren't exactly dressed for a sporty night, with Kardashian rocking a black and white patterned catsuit with a pair of grey kitten-heel booties. Jenner, 25, played up a plain white tee by adding a long-sleeved beige shirt underneath and a cream strapless corset on top.
The Kylie Cosmetics guru also wore a pair of black wide-legged pants, white heels and sunglasses — even though they were indoors.
Last month, Jenner admitted Kardashian was her "favorite" sibling, though she said that title is constantly changing.
"Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something," the mom-of-two told Vanity Fair. "We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."
She added the reality star has also taught her "strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient."
Oddly enough, Jenner named Kendall Jenner as the sister she has the last in common with, though she explained, "You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us."
She added that Khloé Kardashian "taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive," while Kourtney Kardashian helped her learn "the value of health and the need to not be superficial."