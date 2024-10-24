Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande Fans Are Dying to Know If Stars 'Gossiped' About Ex Pete Davidson During Family's Private 'Wicked' Screening
Has anyone checked on Pete Davidson?
The comedian's ex-girlfriends Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande were recently seen hanging out together at the Kardashian-Jenner family's private screening of Wicked — causing fans to run wild with questions about whether the girls discussed their mutual ex at all during the intimate evening.
Kardashian and Grande took the internet by storm after the SKIMS founder and her sisters shared photos of their special night with the Wicked actress and her costar Cynthia Erivo on Tuesday, October 22.
The VIP event was hosted at Kim's house — with guests including her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie.
Kim's daughters, North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and her youngest son, Psalm, 5, were all pictured in a group photo of everyone at the Wicked-themed gathering alongside Khloé's son, Tatum, 2, and her daughter, True, 6, Kylie's daughter, Stormi, 6, and Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 12. Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, 7, also posed with her cousins at the occasion.
The SKKN by Kim's founder's $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif., was completely decked out in green and pink decorations, representative of Cynthia's character Elphaba and Ariana's character Glinda.
The Kardashian-Jenner crew wasn't shy to share pictures of the fun-filled movie showing, with Kylie uploading a close-up photo of a group of them — including Ariana and Kim — posing in a circle in matching socks and Khloé and Kim broadcasting the night via their social media profiles.
Seeing Ariana and Kim together in such a small setting prompted a sea of curious fans to ask various forms of one question: Did they discuss Pete?
"I know Ariana and Kim ran to a different room and started gossiping about Pete so fast," one person claimed online, as another asked: "Didn't Ariana and Kim both sleep with Pete Davison?"
"I just know Ariana and Kim were dragging Pete the whole night," a third social media users speculated, while a fourth joked: "Kim K and Ariana Grande doing movie nights, I know Pete Davidson is ITCHING."
Kim shocked the world when she started dating Pete in October 2021 after starring alongside him in a skit during her debut as a celebrity host on Saturday Night Live that same month. The unexpected duo eventually broke up in August 2022 after struggling to balance long distance and their busy schedules.
Meanwhile, Ariana was almost the comedian's wife, as her engagement to Pete was confirmed in June 2018 — only one month after news broke about the pair dating following her May 2018 split from late rapper Mac Miller.
The "7 Rings" singer's romance with Pete didn't last very long, however, as they reportedly called off their plans to marry by October of that same year after Mac devastatingly died from an accidental cocaine overdose in September 2018.