PHOTOS Kim Kardashian and Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton Cuddle Up With Her Kids in Intimate Photos as Couple’s Romance Gets Serious Source: MEGA ; @kimkardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a getaway with Kardashian's kids. Olivia Callanan July 13 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship continues to heat up! In her recent Instagram post from Monday, July 13, she posed with her kids and her F1 driver boyfriend Hamilton. The photo dump, which appears to be from the Fourth of July weekend, shows Kardashian rocking a patriotic red, white and blue look — a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a red bandana in her hair. She wore her long black hair down and straightened while sporting a natural glam look.

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The Comment Section

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Her fans were quick to comment on the festive photo dump.

She captioned the post, “summers at the lake with my favorite people ✨🦋,” and her fans made sure to share their praise in the comment section. “This is just beautiful! Love 😍,” said one. Another commented, “Love this lake life !!!” “Looking fabulous. Love the picture 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” wrote a third. “My roman EMPIRE!! Favorite couple ❤️❤️❤️,” gushed a fourth. With a fifth writing their ship name on the post, “KIMILTON 🥺❤️.”

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High-Profile Couple

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton first met over a decade ago.

Kardashian and Hamilton, who initially crossed paths in 2014, turned their decade-long friendship into a romantic relationship in early 2026. The couple has been spotted together at various events, including the Super Bowl, Coachella, and even at Formula 1, where she recently cheered him on with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Kardashian officially confirmed the relationship by sharing a photo of them riding bicycles through New York City together.

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Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Lewis Hamilton joined Kim Kardashian and her kids for another snapshot.

Most recently, the couple has been plagued by breakup rumors after fans claimed the duo no longer followed each other on Instagram, despite confirmation that they had actually ended their relationship. However, social media may not be a reliable indicator of their relationship. Hamilton has maintained a selective approach to his Instagram account, only following five accounts, most of which are brands instead of personal profiles. While the media chooses to focus on their relationship, both are successful in their own right and continue to concentrate on their respective careers.

Staying Busy

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Khloé Kardashian also accompanied her famous sister on vacation.