or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kim Kardashian and Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton Cuddle Up With Her Kids in Intimate Photos as Couple’s Romance Gets Serious

Image of Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a getaway with Kardashian's kids.
Source: MEGA ; @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a getaway with Kardashian's kids.

July 13 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship continues to heat up!

In her recent Instagram post from Monday, July 13, she posed with her kids and her F1 driver boyfriend Hamilton.

The photo dump, which appears to be from the Fourth of July weekend, shows Kardashian rocking a patriotic red, white and blue look — a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a red bandana in her hair.

She wore her long black hair down and straightened while sporting a natural glam look.

Article continues below advertisement

The Comment Section

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Her fans were quick to comment on the festive photo dump.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Her fans were quick to comment on the festive photo dump.

She captioned the post, “summers at the lake with my favorite people ✨🦋,” and her fans made sure to share their praise in the comment section.

“This is just beautiful! Love 😍,” said one.

Another commented, “Love this lake life !!!”

“Looking fabulous. Love the picture 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” wrote a third.

“My roman EMPIRE!! Favorite couple ❤️❤️❤️,” gushed a fourth.

With a fifth writing their ship name on the post, “KIMILTON 🥺❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement

High-Profile Couple

Image Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton first meet over a decade ago.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton first met over a decade ago.

Kardashian and Hamilton, who initially crossed paths in 2014, turned their decade-long friendship into a romantic relationship in early 2026.

The couple has been spotted together at various events, including the Super Bowl, Coachella, and even at Formula 1, where she recently cheered him on with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian officially confirmed the relationship by sharing a photo of them riding bicycles through New York City together.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Lewis Hamilton joined Kim Kardashian and her kids for another snapshot.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Lewis Hamilton joined Kim Kardashian and her kids for another snapshot.

Most recently, the couple has been plagued by breakup rumors after fans claimed the duo no longer followed each other on Instagram, despite confirmation that they had actually ended their relationship.

However, social media may not be a reliable indicator of their relationship. Hamilton has maintained a selective approach to his Instagram account, only following five accounts, most of which are brands instead of personal profiles.

While the media chooses to focus on their relationship, both are successful in their own right and continue to concentrate on their respective careers.

Staying Busy

Image of Khloe Kardashian also accompanied her famous sister on vacation.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian also accompanied her famous sister on vacation.

Hamilton is in the middle of his first season with Ferrari and has already confirmed that he will stay with the Formula 1 team through the 2027 season.

Kardashian is focused on her business ventures while continuing to work in television and fashion as a full-time mom to her four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

Despite recent online rumors suggesting a split, the couple put the rumors to rest with the post celebrating the Fourth of July together.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.