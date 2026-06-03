Kim Kardashian Posts Slew of Thirst Traps After Hard Launching New Romance With Lewis Hamilton: Photos

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Kim Kardashian is keeping all eyes on her after officially debuting her romance with Lewis Hamilton. Just days after confirming their relationship on social media, the reality star returned to Instagram with a fresh batch of glamorous photos that quickly got fans talking. The new carousel featured Kardashian showing off a variety of curve-hugging looks while confidently posing for the camera.

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shared a new series of glamorous selfies shortly after publicly confirming her relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

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In one image, the SKIMS founder relaxed on a bed while striking a pouty pose, her dark locks flowing around her shoulders. Another snapshot showed Kardashian in a plunging white top that highlighted her signature glam and flawless complexion. The mother-of-four also showcased her toned figure in a matching beige workout set while snapping a mirror selfie. Elsewhere in the post, Kardashian modeled a fitted gray zip-front bodysuit as she posed in front of a bathroom mirror.

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“Selfish,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Fans immediately filled the comments section with compliments, with many suggesting the television personality looked happier than ever. “Obsessed,” one fan wrote. Another added, “You are so beautiful, Kim. 😩.” “Kimberly, you are THE ⭐️✨🤩,” a third chimed in. “SHE'S A GODDESS!” a fourth mentioned.

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The SKIMS founder showcased several stylish outfits while posting photos that quickly attracted attention from fans.

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As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Hamilton, who first sparked dating speculation in February, made their relationship Instagram official on Monday, June 1. "Lately," Kardashian captioned the carousel of photos, which featured a video of her and the F1 driver, 41, on bikes.

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In the playful clip, Hamilton filmed while steering his bike with one hand as Kardashian attempted to strike a pose. The moment quickly turned funny when her bike drifted to the side, causing her to let out a scream. The post stunned fans who had been waiting months for confirmation of the rumored romance.

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"SHE DONE POSTED HERSELF WITH LEWIS," one supporter wrote in the comments section, while another said, "You and Lewis Hamilton look great together😍👏." "Just like Kim, [I] will never give up on love 👏," a third added. "FINALLY POSTING IT!!!!!!!!!!!!" a fourth raved.

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their social media debut as a couple on June 1 after months of dating speculation.

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The British racing star and the All's Fair actress were first linked in February after what was described as an overseas "romantic meetup." According to People, the pair traveled to the United Kingdom on a private jet and stayed at a luxury hotel in the English countryside before continuing on to Paris, France. Their connection actually goes back much further. Kardashian and Hamilton first posed together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2014.

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Since their European getaway, the pair have continued fueling romance rumors with several public outings, including a PDA-filled appearance during the 2026 Super Bowl. Things reportedly have become serious between the two. According to insiders, Kardashian has already introduced Hamilton to her four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

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Source: MEGA The pair were first linked romantically in February following a reported getaway to the United Kingdom and France.

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"Kim's very selective when it comes to the people she allows around her kids. She's very protective of them and doesn't take new introductions lightly," a source told a news outlet on June 1. "The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him."