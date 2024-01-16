OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Celebrates Her 6th Birthday With Bratz-Themed Party: See the Adorable Photos

kim kardashian chicago celebrates th birthday photos
Source: @krisjenner/instagram;@kimkardashian/instagram
By:

Jan. 16 2024, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

They grow up so fast!

On Monday, January 15, Kim Kardashian marked daughter Chicago West's 6th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian chicago celebrates th birthday photos
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Kim Kardashian's third child, Chicago West, just turned 6.

"Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!" the mom-of-four, 43, began her caption.

"I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you," the reality star continued about her and ex-husband Kanye West's third child. "You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian chicago celebrates th birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The tot had a Bratz-themed party.

"I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!" Kim concluded.

While the upload pictured the mother-daughter duo at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party last month, the SKIMS founder shared plenty of snaps and videos from the tot's Bratz doll-themed birthday party via Instagram Stories.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian chicago celebrates th birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The birthday girl put on a fashion show with cousin Dream Kardashian.

The soirée featured custom treats, pink decor and a runway so the birthday girl and her friends could put on a fashion show. At one point during the bash, Chicago and her cousin Dream Kardashian — whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — hit the catwalk together in adorable outfits.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Many of Chicago's relatives paid tribute to her on her special day as well, with matriarch Kris Jenner honoring her via social media.

"Happy birthday to my angel pie Chi Chi!!!!! You are such a beautiful girl inside and out and your smile brightens everyone’s day!!!! You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and you are so kind, sweet, smart, creative, generous, loving and give the best hugs!" she gushed. "You are such a blessing in our lives my sweet girl and I love you to the moon and back ❣️💖💕💞💓 @kimkardashian."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian chicago celebrates th birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share two daughters and two sons.

Khloé Kardashian also gave a shout-out to the tot, writing on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday to our sweet Chi Chi. True, Tatum and I love you so much."

Kim and her former husband also share daughter North, 10, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

It's unclear if Kanye or his new wife, Bianca Censori, were at the party, though the couple was seen spending time with Chicago and some of her siblings last month.

After pictures of the outing made the rounds, many people on social media thought Censori looked just like the rapper's ex-wife — something many fans have voiced their opinion on in the past.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.