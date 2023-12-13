Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Fools Fans as She Holds Rapper's Daughter Chicago, 5: 'Literally Thought That Was Kim Kardashian'
Social media users were spooked to see a photo of Bianca Censori holding her husband Kanye West's daughter Chicago, 5 — partially since we've yet to see the stepmom interact with the rapper's children, but mostly since fans thought she looked almost identical to the kids' mother, Kim Kardashian.
On Tuesday, December 12, Censori was spotted walking with West and Kardashian's youngest daughter through a crowd during the "Heartless" rapper's Vulture album release party in Miami, photos obtained by OK! revealed.
In one head-turning snap, Chicago stared stoically into the camera while wearing a fully denim ensemble, as her stepmom sported a floor-length leather jacket, red pointed-toe snakeskin boots and a head covering.
In another photo, West and Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter, North — who debuted her first rap verse on her dad's new album — and their son Saint, 8, could be seen trailing behind her sister and Censori.
The blended family moment quickly went viral across social media platforms, causing fans to share their shocked reactions.
"I literally though that was Kim for a second," one TikTok user commented on a post, highlighting the new photos of Censori and Chicago, as another added, "she looks so much like Kim."
- Bianca Censori's Parents Thought 'Disturbing' Kanye West Was Using Their Daughter as a 'Rebound' After Divorce From Kim Kardashian
- 'Just Like Her Daddy': Ice-T & Coco Austin's 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Is The Spitting Image Of The Rapper — See Photo Comparison
- Ice-T Made Separate Social Media Account for His Daughter Chanel, 7, in Order to Not 'Burn My Fans Out'
"Kim probably punching the air that her daughter is rapping and the other daughter being carried by Ye’s girl," a troll snubbed.
Others defended West's wife against haters, with one supporter stating, "Seems like Chi is comfortable with her, that’s better than a neglectful stepmom," and a second admirer noting: "That's his WIFE... Why can't she interact with his children."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This is a good thing. Why are people being negative about it? She's just lovingly carrying her stepkid," an annoyed fan questioned.
Censori being hands-on with West and Kardashian's daughter comes in the midst of ongoing skepticism about their marriage.
"Bianca's mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," the source previously claimed. "Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage."
"Of course Bianca's parents worry about her jetting all over the world with him, especially when he has gained so many enemies due to his actions," the insider added of West — whose excessive antisemetic remarks and praising of Hitler caused him to be disgraced by many.
While Censori's parents have their fair share of doubts, the source noted: "They know that Bianca does love this man and, in the end, that is what is most important to the both of them."