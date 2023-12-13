Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Fools Fans as She Holds Rapper's Daughter Chicago, 5: 'Literally Thought That Was Kim Kardashian'

Social media users were spooked to see a photo of Bianca Censori holding her husband Kanye West's daughter Chicago, 5 — partially since we've yet to see the stepmom interact with the rapper's children, but mostly since fans thought she looked almost identical to the kids' mother, Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, December 12, Censori was spotted walking with West and Kardashian's youngest daughter through a crowd during the "Heartless" rapper's Vulture album release party in Miami, photos obtained by OK! revealed.