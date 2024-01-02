'He Is Using Her': Kanye West Trolled for Making Bianca Censori Look Like Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian in New Photos

"They don't get to go where they want and do what they like, they need to be seen in the right places and be wearing the perfect outfits," she predicted. "This card shows an extremely exclusive location for the glamorous pair, and they ring in the new year in an environment that doesn't encourage photography, so the images from that night are curated and edited by the fashion designer and his team."

"They'd have loved to have an evening just for themselves, the Hermit card suggests. They can see how public life interferes with their relationship, and they miss the days that they could just stay at home together and hide," Honigman stated. "But Kanye has his own ideas for the year. He is in no hurry to shelf his plans and make his wife a priority. They will be arguing and disagreeing during the first few days of the year."