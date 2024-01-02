'He Is Using Her': Kanye West Trolled for Making Bianca Censori Look Like Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian in New Photos
Kanye West's latest photo shoot didn't get the reaction he thought it would.
The disgraced rapper, 46, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to share a slew of snaps of his wife, Bianca Censori, in a multitude of wild outfits. However, people on social media felt he styled the architect, 28, to look just like former spouse Kim Kardashian.
"No pants this year," West captioned one shot of Censori dressed in nothing but a thong and a strand of fur across her chest.
"Dropped sumn?" the "Heartless" artist penned below another racy shot of his spouse hunched over in a corset with small straps covering a small part of her chest area.
Fans were dumbfounded by the posts, with one person writing, "He is using her and dominating her. She's allowing it. Sad."
"Waittt that’s NOT Kim???" a second person asked, referencing the similarities between the model and the SKIMS founder, 43.
"She looks too much like Kim. I can't," a third fan said about how Censori was styled.
As OK! previously reported, psychic Inbaal Honigman believes West and his wife may be in for a wild start to the new year.
"The two of Wands card lets us know that Kanye has his goals for the coming year set firmly in his mind, and Bianca does too, and they can't decide whose are more important," the clairvoyant claimed.
Honigman also alleged the first week of the year will be a "fiery one" for the duo.
"They don't get to go where they want and do what they like, they need to be seen in the right places and be wearing the perfect outfits," she predicted. "This card shows an extremely exclusive location for the glamorous pair, and they ring in the new year in an environment that doesn't encourage photography, so the images from that night are curated and edited by the fashion designer and his team."
"They'd have loved to have an evening just for themselves, the Hermit card suggests. They can see how public life interferes with their relationship, and they miss the days that they could just stay at home together and hide," Honigman stated. "But Kanye has his own ideas for the year. He is in no hurry to shelf his plans and make his wife a priority. They will be arguing and disagreeing during the first few days of the year."