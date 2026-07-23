Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Cleavage as She Cracks Joke About Whether Her Assets Are 'Real' in Iconic Campaign Video
July 23 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian gave her fans the latest UPDATE!
On Thursday, July 23, Kardashian took to her Instagram to share the campaign video for her new zero-sugar, zero-calorie, caffeine-free energy drink, UPDATE.
'Kim, Are They Really Real?'
In the video, set up to mimic a press interview, Kardashian showed off her silly side as she poked fun at the question she's been fielding for years. She starts the video saying, "People are always asking about all the work I've gotten done. Not that type of work," alluding to possible plastic surgery.
Before going on to say, "They always ask, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?" as the video zoomed in on Kardashian's cleavage in question.
'No. I Didn't Pass the Bar. I Raised It.'
The reality star-turned-businesswoman then pivots to talking up UPDATE, playing on the word "work" again as she points out her nonstop hustle.
"Kim, why now?" asked one of the press in the audience, "Caffeine just wasn't working, and working is my thing," replied the mom of four.
The video finishes with another person asking, "Did she even ever pass the bar?" — to which Kardashian continues to joke, "No. I didn't pass the bar. I raised it."
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Captioning the video, "THE FUTURE OF ENERGY," her followers ran to the comments to share their thoughts.
"Kim created work," said one person.
"Energy for real work," commented the brand's Instagram account.
Another fan added of the iconic video, "I’m buying this solely because of this masterclass in marketing."
"Nobody does it like you, Kim," raved a fourth.
Kardashian shared in an exclusive interview with People that she played a large role in the direction and creatives surrounding the beverage, sharing that she and her team loved "sprinkling in fun easter eggs, some humor, and a bit of a wink" into the promotional video.
'Helps Me Stay Focused, Balanced, and Present'
She also shared that the drink is "about feeling good...Focused, balanced, and productive without the jitters or that crash later. That’s exactly how I think about wellness, so becoming a co-founder and helping build something that’s actually redefining what energy looks like has been amazing."
Before adding what drew her to UPDATE, "For me it comes down to being intentional about what I put into my body and my day. That’s actually a big part of why UPDATE resonated with me in the first place. It helps me stay focused, balanced, and present, no matter what my schedule looks like."