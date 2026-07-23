VIDEOS Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Cleavage as She Cracks Joke About Whether Her Assets Are 'Real' in Iconic Campaign Video Source: MEGA,@kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian played into her comedic side for a recent promotional video where she discusses all the 'work' she has done. Olivia Callanan July 23 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kim Kardashian gave her fans the latest UPDATE! On Thursday, July 23, Kardashian took to her Instagram to share the campaign video for her new zero-sugar, zero-calorie, caffeine-free energy drink, UPDATE.

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'Kim, Are They Really Real?'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian brought up all the 'work' she has gotten done recently in new promotional video for her energy drink, UPDATE.

In the video, set up to mimic a press interview, Kardashian showed off her silly side as she poked fun at the question she's been fielding for years. She starts the video saying, "People are always asking about all the work I've gotten done. Not that type of work," alluding to possible plastic surgery. Before going on to say, "They always ask, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?" as the video zoomed in on Kardashian's cleavage in question.

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'No. I Didn't Pass the Bar. I Raised It.'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian joined the UPDATE team as the co-founder and has been working to relaunch the energy drink.

The reality star-turned-businesswoman then pivots to talking up UPDATE, playing on the word "work" again as she points out her nonstop hustle. "Kim, why now?" asked one of the press in the audience, "Caffeine just wasn't working, and working is my thing," replied the mom of four. The video finishes with another person asking, "Did she even ever pass the bar?" — to which Kardashian continues to joke, "No. I didn't pass the bar. I raised it."

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian said she and the team wanted to add a bit of 'humor' to the video.

Captioning the video, "THE FUTURE OF ENERGY," her followers ran to the comments to share their thoughts. "Kim created work," said one person. "Energy for real work," commented the brand's Instagram account. Another fan added of the iconic video, "I’m buying this solely because of this masterclass in marketing." "Nobody does it like you, Kim," raved a fourth. Kardashian shared in an exclusive interview with People that she played a large role in the direction and creatives surrounding the beverage, sharing that she and her team loved "sprinkling in fun easter eggs, some humor, and a bit of a wink" into the promotional video.

'Helps Me Stay Focused, Balanced, and Present'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian shared that the caffeine-free energy drink is 'about feeling good.'