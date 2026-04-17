Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Assets as She Appears to Snuggle Up to New Man Lewis Hamilton: Photos

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Kim Kardashian is setting off major buzz — and not just for her outfit. The reality star has fans talking after sharing a series of sultry late-night photos from her Coachella weekend. She then added a caption, which is a nod to Justin Bieber’s song “EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH,” writing, “Coachella Hallelujah.”

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian sparked romance rumors after sharing cozy Coachella photos.

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In the snaps, Kardashian rocked a plunging black bodysuit paired with high-waisted leather pants, putting her signature curves front and center as she posed under moody lighting. She kept the look edgy, styling it with layered necklaces and a bandana-style head covering that added a mysterious feel.

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In one standout shot, she partially covered her face while still showing off her glam and toned figure. But it wasn’t just the outfit that had people talking. Fans quickly zeroed in on what appeared to be a cozy moment with a mystery man, sparking fresh speculation about her rumored connection to Lewis Hamilton. While Hamilton wasn’t directly tagged or clearly shown, social media users wasted no time connecting the dots.

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Source: MEGA Fans quickly speculated the man could be Lewis Hamilton, fueling ongoing dating rumors.

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“The second pic though 👀,” one fan account wrote. Another added, “I was like 👀.” “Do we see Hamilton's lap 👀,” one asked. “Sir Lewis Hamilton in the second pic, I see you,” another chimed in.

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Alongside the buzz-worthy moment, Kardashian also shared additional shots showing off her figure, keeping the focus on her bold festival style.

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The couple was previously spotted together in February.

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The rumors come just weeks after the two were reportedly spotted together earlier this year. As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Hamilton were seen sitting side by side in a suite at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in February — a sighting that only fueled speculation about their relationship.

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Behind the scenes, sources said that the attention surrounding Kardashian is raising eyebrows in Hamilton’s inner circle. “They’re not offended by Kim Kardashian’s fame. They’re horrified by the machine that comes with it,” an insider shared.

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Sources said Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship is 'intense,' with both wanting to spend more time together.

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Still, the connection between the two appears to be strong. “Kim and Lewis’s relationship is intense, but they are both keen to keep moving forward. He wants to spend as much time with her as possible,” the source added. “Kim knows she’s dating one of the biggest players in entertainment, but truth be told that’s a huge part of Lewis’s appeal.”

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According to insiders, Hamilton’s personality is a big factor. “He’s very charming, very confident, and very good in bed. That combination is kryptonite for Kim; she’s on cloud nine right now,” they spilled.

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But this rumored pairing may go far beyond romance. Sources told OK! Kardashian is already thinking big-picture, with talks of building a powerful business and branding empire alongside Hamilton. With her billion-dollar ventures in fashion and beauty, and his global success in Formula One, the two could become a major force together.