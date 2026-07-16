Kim Kardashian Enlists Lewis Hamilton to Find a 'Hot F1 Driver' for Single Sister Khloé — Who 'Misses Having a Man in Her Bed': Source

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Khloé Kardashian's love life has become her big sister Kim Kardashian's latest project. "It drives Kim crazy that Khloé isn’t dating. Her excuse is that she wants to focus on her kids while they’re little," a source recently told a news outlet. "But after their trip to Monaco, Khloé admitted that she misses having a man in her bed."

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Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Spent Time Together in Monaco

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian wants to go on double dates with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

The revelation was "music" to the Skims founder's ears, who is reportedly now on a mission to find her younger sister a "h-- F1 driver, so that they can double date." Khloé, 42, and Kim, 45, enjoyed some quality family time together in Monaco on June 6, cheering on Kim's new beau, Lewis Hamilton, as he competed in the country’s F1 Grand Prix. "She’s asked Lewis to start putting out feelers for Khloé to see which guys might be interested in dating," the source spilled. "So they can play matchmaker together."

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Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Didn't Shut Down the Idea

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian hasn't shut down the idea of her sister Kim Kardashian playing 'matchmaker.'

Though the Good American founder hasn't agreed to go on any dates, she isn't "shutting the idea down" either, which is "enough" for Kim, according to insiders. "It seems like every day she’s sending her a picture of a driver she thinks Khloé should go for," the source continued. "These guys are nothing like the men Khloé’s dated in the past, and that makes it all the more exciting. Kim is incredibly happy with Lewis. Khloé sees that and wants it, too."

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Heats Up

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian first sparked dating rumors in February.

Lewis, 41, and Kim's romance has been going strong since sparking dating rumors in February. The pair was first spotted on an overseas "romantic meetup," with sources claiming the duo flew into the United Kingdom on a private jet and stayed at a luxury hotel in the English countryside before continuing to Paris, France. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made their relationship Instagram official in June after sharing a photo of them riding bikes together.

Inside Khloé Kardashian's Previous Relationships

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children.