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Kim Kardashian Enlists Lewis Hamilton to Find a 'Hot F1 Driver' for Single Sister Khloé — Who 'Misses Having a Man in Her Bed': Source

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton and Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian hasn't shut down the idea of dating, which is reportedly 'enough' for big sister Kim Kardashian to start matchmaking.

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July 16 2026, Updated 6:24 p.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian's love life has become her big sister Kim Kardashian's latest project.

"It drives Kim crazy that Khloé isn’t dating. Her excuse is that she wants to focus on her kids while they’re little," a source recently told a news outlet. "But after their trip to Monaco, Khloé admitted that she misses having a man in her bed."

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Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Spent Time Together in Monaco

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Photo of Kim Kardashian wants to go on double dates with her sister Khloé Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian wants to go on double dates with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

The revelation was "music" to the Skims founder's ears, who is reportedly now on a mission to find her younger sister a "h-- F1 driver, so that they can double date."

Khloé, 42, and Kim, 45, enjoyed some quality family time together in Monaco on June 6, cheering on Kim's new beau, Lewis Hamilton, as he competed in the country’s F1 Grand Prix.

"She’s asked Lewis to start putting out feelers for Khloé to see which guys might be interested in dating," the source spilled. "So they can play matchmaker together."

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Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Didn't Shut Down the Idea

Photo of Khloé Kardashian hasn't shut down the idea of her sister Kim Kardashian playing 'matchmaker.'
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian hasn't shut down the idea of her sister Kim Kardashian playing 'matchmaker.'

Though the Good American founder hasn't agreed to go on any dates, she isn't "shutting the idea down" either, which is "enough" for Kim, according to insiders.

"It seems like every day she’s sending her a picture of a driver she thinks Khloé should go for," the source continued. "These guys are nothing like the men Khloé’s dated in the past, and that makes it all the more exciting. Kim is incredibly happy with Lewis. Khloé sees that and wants it, too."

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Heats Up

Photo of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian first sparked dating rumors in February.
Source: MEGA

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian first sparked dating rumors in February.

Lewis, 41, and Kim's romance has been going strong since sparking dating rumors in February.

The pair was first spotted on an overseas "romantic meetup," with sources claiming the duo flew into the United Kingdom on a private jet and stayed at a luxury hotel in the English countryside before continuing to Paris, France.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made their relationship Instagram official in June after sharing a photo of them riding bikes together.

Inside Khloé Kardashian's Previous Relationships

Photo of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children.

As for Khloé, she's open about her choice not to date following her split from Tristan Thompson, whom she was with on and off from 2016 to 2021.

The pair officially ended their relationship for good after multiple cheating scandals, notably when Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were in the middle of an embryo transfer to welcome their second baby.

Khloé was also previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. The Hulu personality initially filed for divorce in 2013, but she paused the proceedings as she stayed by his side as he recovered from a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel.

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