Kim Kardashian Confuses Fans by Posting Photos With Bandages Wrapped Around 2 of Her Fingers: 'What Happened?'
Kim Kardashian wasn't on the field during the Sunday, February, 11, Super Bowl, but it looks like the reality star still got a bit scuffed up over the weekend.
On Tuesday, February 13, the mom-of-four shared a set of photos that showed she had two fingers on the same hand wrapped up in thick bandages.
The SKIMS founder, 43, didn't explain why she was sporting the bandages, as she only captioned the upload with a simple cowboy emoji to go along with her Western outfit, which consisted of a dark cowboy hat, a barely there brown top and matching flare pants.
Fans were quick to notice her hand, with one person asking in the comments section, "What happened to her fingers??? 🤌🏽."
"What happened to your fingers Kimmy?" questioned another one of her Instagram followers, with a third writing, "What did you do to your fingers??"
Other social media users were focused on her style and accused Kardashian of copying Beyoncé, who debuted two country tracks during the big game.
"Days after beyonce was seen wearing cowboy hats 😂🤔🤔," one person pointed out, while a second said, "Beyoncé wore [a] cowboy hat so I should 😂."
As OK! reported, Kardashian partied with friends and new flame Odell Beckham Jr., 31, while she was in Las Vegas.
- Kim Kardashian Rocks Bra Top and Miniskirt in Las Vegas After Attending Super Bowl Parties With New Flame Odell Beckham Jr.: Photos
- Kim Kardashian Hilariously Teases Kendall Jenner About Her 'Long Hands' After Model Debunks Latest Photoshop Accusation
- Kim Kardashian Sports All-Black Latex Outfit As She's Spotted Leaving Basketball Game: Photos
"Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps," a source spilled to a news outlet of the low-key couple. "She is not seeing anyone else right now — at least not that her close friends know of."
The insider said they kept things "private for two reasons": "One is that he has a 1-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods.They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker."
The second reason is "to avoid the backlash" from the fashionista's ex-husband Kanye West.
"After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," the source noted. "It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof."
So far, things are going well between the couple, as another source said they're "trying to figure out the next steps" when it come to their future.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kardashian's last public romance was with Davidson, 30, whom she split from in November 2022 after nine months together. It's unclear when Beckham and his baby mama broke up. Their son will turn 2 on Saturday, February 17.