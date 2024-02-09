Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Kept Their Romance 'Under Wraps' to Prevent Speculation the Reality Star Was a 'Homewrecker': Source
Kim Kardashian was not going to let people think she broke up a relationship!
The reality TV star and her alleged new beau Odell Beckham Jr. are officially exclusively dating after supposedly seeing each other since summer 2023 — but an insider claimed the duo kept their relationship private out of respect for the NFL player’s ex-girlfriend and their son, whom he parted ways with shortly before his romance with the Skims founder began.
“Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,” they spilled of the 43-year-old and the 31-year-old, who were first linked in September 2023. “She is not seeing anyone else right now — at least not that her close friends know of.”
Kardashian, who is known for being in very public relationships in the past, supposedly stayed quiet about the athlete in order to avoid any vicious rumors, as the pair started “hanging out” shortly after the NFL star’s split from longtime girlfriend Lauren "LoLo" Wood — whom he shares 1-year-old son Zydn with.
The public learned of the breakup in September 2023, however, the timeline when things ended is unclear.
“Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,” the source explained. “One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods."
“They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker,” the insider added.
“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye,” they added, referencing Kardashian’s ex-husband, whom she shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with. “After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”
“It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof,” the source added.
As OK! previously reported, another insider spoke to Us Weekly about the new power couple, noting they are "getting serious," even though the football player is known to be "much more private."
The father-of-one is apparently more "low-key, while Kim's more accustomed to the limelight," they continued, adding that they're "trying to figure out the next steps" when it comes to their romance.
According to another source, "the relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin’s 'White Party' in the Hamptons over the summer."
Although the brunette beauty and the sports hunk has not been spotted together in a while, they were seen together at a Grammys party in Los Angeles.
They apparently arrived in a car together, however, they left the event in separate vehicles.
