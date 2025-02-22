or
Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian Would 'Love to Date a Power Player on Capitol Hill' — and Is 'Counting on' Pal Ivanka Trump to 'Make It Happen'

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian wants Ivanka Trump's help in landing a man from Capitol Hill, an insider claims.

By:

Feb. 22 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is turning to her pal Ivanka Trump to help her land a new man, an insider claims.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

An insider shared Kim Kardashian hopes Ivanka Trump will help in improving her reputation.

Article continues below advertisement

“She’d love to date a power player on Capitol Hill,” a source dished, "and no doubt there are plenty of guys out that way who’d leap at the chance to hook up with Kim, too. She’s counting on Ivanka to make it happen.”

The insider added Kardashian is hoping aligning with President Donald Trump’s daughter will help in improving her reputation.

"After years of being put down for her naked photo shoots, Kim’s desperate to be taken seriously,” they explained. “She won’t have a hard time attracting attention – Washington, D.C., is teeming with single bachelors. She already has heard it’s a popular breeding ground for young and unmarried professionals. It’s just a matter of finding the right guy.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian have been friendly since the 2014 Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

As far as her approach for dating men from D.C., the source detailed she “wants to be sensible” and “is waiting for Ivanka to set her up with someone suitable.”

“Kim’s enormously ambitious,” the insider concluded, “and linking herself with Ivanka is a no-brainer, even though she’s caught a lot of flak for doing it.”

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian allegedly wants Ivanka Trump to 'set her up with someone suitable.'

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star was first spotted talking with Ivanka in May 2014 at the Met Gala. They became friends, and Kim referred to Ivanka as “the most thoughtful, sweetest soul” in an October 2023 birthday tribute. In October 2024, Kim shared a similar sentiment, noting there is “no one sweeter.”

Kim has had quite the romantic past, having been married to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump was called 'the most thoughtful, sweetest soul' by Kim Kardashian.

West, for his part, has been a fixture in the press lately due to his obscene rants on social media platform X. West said hateful things about Jews, noting he loved Hitler. He also asked his fans to refer to him as Yadolf Yitler.

Aside from his antisemitic remarks, the “Monster” rapper also alleged he had “dominion” over his current wife, Bianca Censori, who made quite a splash on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet with her nearly nude getup.

The pair have been married since 2022, but recent reports suggest they are headed for a divorce. The alleged last straw for Censori was when West began selling swastika T-shirts online. Reports have alleged there is no prenup and that both parties have sought legal counsel.

The source initially spoke to In Touch.

