Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Sharing Birthday Tribute to Pal Ivanka Trump: 'It's Really Not a Good Look'
Kim Kardashian faced criticism on social media after wishing her friend Ivanka Trump a happy birthday days before the 2024 presidential election.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 44, shared a series of snapshots of her and the socialite to her Instagram Story, captioning one of the photos, "No one sweeter than you @ivankatrump" with three white heart emojis.
Although Ivanka turned 43 years old on Wednesday, October 30, MAGA critics on social media suggested the post being made so close to Election Day could be considered a subtle endorsement for Donald Trump.
One X user penned, "Oh ????? So she’s a trump supporter ???" and another replied, "Girl wants to be invited to the White House again, so bad!"
A third critic added, "Kim K posting this a week before the biggest election in history is a deliberate choice and I'm not saying I expected anything more from her or her family but wow!!"
A fourth person chimed in, "Sorry, but I don't care if they’ve known each other since preschool—she should've thought about how this would look so close to the election. It’s really not a good look."
Another X user agreed, "Kim Kardashian posting a story with Ivanka Trump yesterday is absolutely insane. You can’t say it’s just a birthday post. She knows the timing."
The Kardashians star has a history of sharing birthday tributes to the former president's daughter. When Ivanka turned 42 years old, she called her "the most thoughtful sweetest soul" and shared a throwback photo of them spending time with their daughters.
"Can't wait to celebrate you asap!" Kim she said at the time. "Our babies are so small here."
Last October, she also shared a carousel of pictures of her hanging out with her family and friends, including Ivanka.
"So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends," she wrote. "Thank you for all the birthday love ❤️ and Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic 🎂."
Although the mother-of-three has stayed far away from her father's campaign trail this election, her husband, Jared Kushner, 43, said they were both still "rooting" for Donald to win in a recent interview with The New York Times.
"Obviously, we're proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward," he noted.