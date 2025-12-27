Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North West Takes Rare Selfie With Stepmom Bianca Censori

Article continues below advertisement

North West is spending her post-Christmas holiday with dad Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. The 12-year-old was spotted in rapper Babyxsosa's Instagram Stories on December 26, where she was seen hanging out with her stepmom, 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @babyxsosa/Instagram Rapper Babyxsosa shared an Instagram Story on December 26 featuring North West and Bianca Censori.

The post featured a screenshot of Babyxsosa, 25, on a FaceTime call with North and Bianca. She tagged both the preteen and the Aussie model's Instagram handles, adding red heart emojis, a Christmas tree emoji and a stack of money with wings emoji. On December 19, North shared her first post on Instagram — a blurry image of herself making peace signs. Her account bio states that her feed is managed by Kanye, 48, and her mom, Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West Doesn't Want North on Social Media

Source: MEGA Kaney West is also a dad to kids Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

The "All Fall's Down" rapper also shares kids Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with the SKIMS founder, 45. They married in 2014 but divorced in 2022. Kanye has not been for his eldest daughter sharing her life on social media. After North was seen in a TikTok video with cousin Penelope Disick in 2022, the Yeezy designer discussed the issue with Kim. In a now-deleted Instagram video, Kanye said: “Hey everybody. I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori is Kanye West's second wife after Kim Kardashian.

“I am [North’s] father,” he went on. “I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, ‘I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say so.” Despite the backlash from Kanye, the All's Fair actress is more than happy to allow North to post online as long as there is some level of supervision. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision,” she wrote on her Stories at the time. “Because it brings her happiness.”

Source: MEGA Kanye West isn't too keen on North West using social media.