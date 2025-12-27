Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North West Takes Rare Selfie With Stepmom Bianca Censori
Dec. 27 2025, Updated 6:03 p.m. ET
North West is spending her post-Christmas holiday with dad Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori.
The 12-year-old was spotted in rapper Babyxsosa's Instagram Stories on December 26, where she was seen hanging out with her stepmom, 30.
The post featured a screenshot of Babyxsosa, 25, on a FaceTime call with North and Bianca.
She tagged both the preteen and the Aussie model's Instagram handles, adding red heart emojis, a Christmas tree emoji and a stack of money with wings emoji.
On December 19, North shared her first post on Instagram — a blurry image of herself making peace signs. Her account bio states that her feed is managed by Kanye, 48, and her mom, Kim Kardashian.
Kanye West Doesn't Want North on Social Media
The "All Fall's Down" rapper also shares kids Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with the SKIMS founder, 45. They married in 2014 but divorced in 2022.
Kanye has not been for his eldest daughter sharing her life on social media. After North was seen in a TikTok video with cousin Penelope Disick in 2022, the Yeezy designer discussed the issue with Kim.
In a now-deleted Instagram video, Kanye said: “Hey everybody. I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing.”
“I am [North’s] father,” he went on. “I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, ‘I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say so.”
Despite the backlash from Kanye, the All's Fair actress is more than happy to allow North to post online as long as there is some level of supervision.
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision,” she wrote on her Stories at the time. “Because it brings her happiness.”
Still, Kim received some hate on Christmas Day after North posted a video on TikTok to show off a blinding new set of diamond teeth grills.
"She's just too grown for 12 for real," one user wrote on social media, while a second chimed in, writing, "Is she 12 or 25 bc [at this point] I'm confused."
"Maybe it's me, but I feel like it's too much going on or even being allowed to be goin the f--- on with this baby who ain't even a teenager yet if I'm not mistaken," a third added. "Like what the h---."