Kim Kardashian Has 'a Long List of Rules' for Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori to 'Follow' When She's Around Their Kids
Since Kim Kardashian isn't usually around when ex Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are looking after the exes' four kids, the reality star laid down some guidelines for the controversial couple to stick to.
"Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids but she does have a long list of rules for her to follow," a source spilled to a news outlet.
The top rule on the list is that there's "no nudity" in front of the kids — North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 — as Censori has a tendency to wear sheer looks and show off her body.
"She also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat, she doesn’t want them coming home wired from having a ton of sugar and junk," the source continued. "Bedtimes are also very strict, she wants them to stay on the same schedule they have at home. Screen time and access to social media also has to be limited and monitored closely."
The source claimed Kardashian, 44, is "very strict with her kids and she doesn’t want them thinking they can get away with whatever they want just because they’re with their stepmom."
It's unclear if the older kids are aware of their dad and his wife's stunt at the 2025 Grammys, as the model, 30, wore a completely see-through dress on the red carpet.
As OK! reported, the SKIMS designer spent that day seeing a Wicked stage production with North and later on took Saint to the movie theater.
While Censori has been seen with West, 47, and his kids before, an insider revealed last year that he "isn't around very much" for the children.
Kardashian commented on the struggles of being a single parent on an episode of Zoe Winkler's podcast last year.
"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone," she told the host.
"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…" the mother-of-four shared. "It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"
Kardashian and West separated in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022. That same year, the father-of-four married Censori.
