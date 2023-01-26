North West 'Makes' Mom Kim Kardashian Join Her For Hilarious Coordinated TikTok Dance — Watch!

"The things North makes me do," Kardashian captioned the video, as the mother-daughter pair performed coordinated choreography to a sped-up version of Ciara's 2006 hit song "Get Up."

NORTH WEST SPOTTED WITH KANYE & HIS NEW 'WIFE' BIANCA CENSORI FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MALIBU

The comments section on the 12-second clip — and all other videos on their TikTok account — were turned off, despite fans' constant pleas for the mother-of-four to activate them so followers can dish their opinions on West's frequently hilarious uploads.