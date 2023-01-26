North West 'Makes' Mom Kim Kardashian Join Her For Hilarious Coordinated TikTok Dance — Watch!
Kim Kardashian’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool one!
The 42-year-old socialite joined her daughter North West, 9, for a TikTok dance video, which was posted on the dynamic duo’s joint profile on Tuesday, January 23.
"The things North makes me do," Kardashian captioned the video, as the mother-daughter pair performed coordinated choreography to a sped-up version of Ciara's 2006 hit song "Get Up."
The comments section on the 12-second clip — and all other videos on their TikTok account — were turned off, despite fans' constant pleas for the mother-of-four to activate them so followers can dish their opinions on West's frequently hilarious uploads.
The sweet post comes amid months of Kardashian and West's comical antics on the app — which most recently included The Kardashians star transforming her face with heavy foundation, thick eyebrows and overlined lips.
"This is the last thing I thought Kim Kardashian would do on Tiktok," one fan tweeted of the SKIMS founder's shocking appearance, to which Kardashian replied, "me too!"
"The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!" admitted the hot mama, who shares her eldest child, along with Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.
The reality TV icon previously became tearful while opening up about how much she tries to protect her precious little ones — who might have a new stepmom in town if the father-of-four's new "wife," Bianca Censori, is proven to be a legit part of the disgraced rapper's life.
However, Kardashian and her entourage haven't lost hope that the "Heartless" vocalist's latest antics are just a plot for attention.
“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source previously revealed of the Kardashian-Jenner brood.
“They don’t know what it is. They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt," the insider continued to dish after Censori and her alleged husband were spotted wearing matching wedding bands. "They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life."