BREAKING NEWS
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Under Fire for Allowing Daughter North West to Wear Grills: 'Way Too Much for a 12-Year-Old'

Split photo of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: mega;@kimandnorth/tiktok

Social media users thought 12-year-old North West was too young to be wearing pricey grills on her teeth.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET

One of North West's Christmas presents has fans shaking their heads.

On Thursday, December 25, the 12-year-old uploaded a video to TikTok to show off a sparkling new set of grills, flashing a smile as she made different poses.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child was also rocking long, bright aqua hair.

Critics Disapprove of North West's Grills

Photo of North West, 12, showed off embellished grills on Christmas Day.
Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok

North West, 12, showed off embellished grills on Christmas Day.

Many critics thought the gift was too mature for someone as young as North.

"She just too grown for 12 for real," one person wrote on social media, with a second commenting, "Is she 12 or 25 bc [at this point] I'm confused."

"Maybe it's me but I feel like it's too much going on or even being allowed to be goin the f--- on with this baby who ain't even a teenager yet if I'm not mistaken," a third individual said. "Like what the h---"

"It’s way too much for a 12 year-old — the wig, the nails, the grill," a fourth person agreed. "It’s just too much. It’s like what is she gonna do when she’s 22. this could’ve waited."

The 12-Year-Old's Looks Have Sparked Controversy Before

Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok

Social media users criticized Kim Kardashian, as they believed North was too young to be wearing the flashy accessory.

North's appearance has been scrutinized before, as Kim, 45, also let her daughter get a dermal piercing on her finger. In addition, the tot has worn fake tattoos and a fake septum nose ring.

After hearing about the backlash, the mom-of-four replied to a hater on TikTok, "This is such a non-issue."

The "Talking" vocalist also sparked outcry for her designer outfits, with people calling her "spoiled."

MORE ON:
North West

Kim Kardashian Is Proud of Her Daughter's Bold Style

Photo of The mother-of-four said she loves to see North's 'creativity' be expressed through her 'unique style.'
Source: mega

The mother-of-four said she loves to see North's 'creativity' be expressed through her 'unique style.'

Kim has ignored the drama and gushed over her daughter's fashion choices in a September interview.

"She has a really unique style; she puts me on to so many brands," the SKIMS designer explained.

"It’s really fun to see someone be so creative and also know herself so much," continued Kim, who said North "just loves what she loves."

Kanye West Is Allegedly Upset Over North's Style

Photo of Kanye West is allegedly not a fan of North's fashion choices.
Source: @kimkardashiantiktok

Kanye West is allegedly not a fan of North's fashion choices.

On the other hand, an insider claimed Kanye, 48, feels North is "way too young to be parading around like this."

"He’s ranting and raving about this, saying Kim’s crossed the line and he’s not going to stand for it," the source spilled to a news outlet.

"It's ridiculously ironic that Kanye’s not happy about this, given the fact he dresses [wife] Bianca [Censori] in revealing outfits seven days a week and encouraged Kim to push the envelope with s--- barely-there fashion choices the entire time they were together," they added.

