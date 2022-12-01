Kim Kardashian Reportedly Declines Balenciaga's New Campaign Offer, Said To Be Cutting All Ties With Brand Post-Scandal

She's out! After Kim Kardashian denounced Balenciaga for their campaign scandal — in which they published photos of children holding teddy bears clad in BDSM gear — it looks like the mother-of-four is ready to completely distance herself from with the beloved fashion brand.

According to a source, prior to the photos dropping, Balenciaga asked the reality star to pose in one of their 2023 campaigns, but once the aforementioned inappropriate ads debuted, she responded and turned down their offer.