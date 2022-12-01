Kim Kardashian Reportedly Declines Balenciaga's New Campaign Offer, Said To Be Cutting All Ties With Brand Post-Scandal
She's out! After Kim Kardashian denounced Balenciaga for their campaign scandal — in which they published photos of children holding teddy bears clad in BDSM gear — it looks like the mother-of-four is ready to completely distance herself from with the beloved fashion brand.
According to a source, prior to the photos dropping, Balenciaga asked the reality star to pose in one of their 2023 campaigns, but once the aforementioned inappropriate ads debuted, she responded and turned down their offer.
In addition, the makeup mogul, 42, planned to wear several Balenciaga looks in the upcoming weeks, but she's allegedly ditched the designer duds and reached out to other high-end fashion houses instead. She currently doesn't have any legal contracts with brand.
As OK! reported, the company for their shocking advertisements, which also included documents detailing child pornography laws.
Kardashian declared she was "outraged" and "disgusted" by the situation, revealing she personally spoke "to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she continued. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."
At the time, the Skims founder said she was "reevaluating" her relationship with the brand "based off their willingness to accept accountability" — though clearly, she's decided to steer clear.
On November 22, Balenciaga issued an apology for the photographs and tried to put the blame on production company North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins, going on to file a $25 million lawsuit against them.
In a statement to CNN, the fashion line insisted they had no knowledge of the campaign's visual details.
"All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers," they stated, adding they believe the defendants' actions were "malevolent or, at the very least, extraordinarily reckless."
TMZ was the first to report on Kardashian declining Balenciaga's new offer.