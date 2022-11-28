Balenciaga Sues Production Company Over After Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Working With The Fashion Brand
Balenciaga spoke out on Monday, November 28 — one day after Kim Kardashian broke her silence on the brand's recent ad campaigns which featured children holding teddy bears dressed in what looked like bondage gear.
"We would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns. We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility," the statement, which was posted on Instagram, began. "The first campaign, the gift collection campaign, featured children with plush bear bags dressed in what some have labelled BDSM-inspired outfits. Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should not have been featured with children. This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone."
The statement continued, "The second, separate campaign for spring 2023, which was meant to replicate a business office environment, included a photo with a page in the background from a Supreme Court ruling ‘United States v. Williams’ 2008 which confirms as illegal and not protected by Freedom of Speech the promotion of child pornography. All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama. The inclusion of these unapproved documents was the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint. We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background and we could have done things differently."
Balenciaga said they are re-working their creative direction moving forward.
"We want to learn from our mistakes and identify ways we can contribute. Balenciaga reiterates its sincere apologies for the offense we have caused and extends its apologies to talents and partners," the brand concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the reality star, 42, took to social media to share her thoughts on the campaign.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she wrote on Sunday, November 27.
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she added. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."
As for what's next, Kardashian said, "I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."