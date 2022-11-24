From Sex Tape To Superstar: Kim Kardashian's Iconic Transformation — Photos

As Kim Kardashian grows older, she also gets hotter!

The 42-year-old media personality first entered the spotlight as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, but it wasn't until the sex tape Kim Kardashian, Superstar — which was recorded in 2003 with her then-boyfriend Ray J — was released in 2007 that everyone truly knew her name.

Despite her seductive claim to fame, Kardashian was able to transform her platform into a multi-million dollar success.

Between founding SKIMS, starring on The Kardashians, being a single mother-of-four and more, the stunning icon can do it all.

