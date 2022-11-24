From Sex Tape To Superstar: Kim Kardashian's Iconic Transformation — Photos
As Kim Kardashian grows older, she also gets hotter!
The 42-year-old media personality first entered the spotlight as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, but it wasn't until the sex tape Kim Kardashian, Superstar — which was recorded in 2003 with her then-boyfriend Ray J — was released in 2007 that everyone truly knew her name.
Despite her seductive claim to fame, Kardashian was able to transform her platform into a multi-million dollar success.
Between founding SKIMS, starring on The Kardashians, being a single mother-of-four and more, the stunning icon can do it all.
Keep scrolling to check out Kardashian's jaw-dropping transformation throughout the years!
In 2006, Kardashian began her career working for Hilton — who was her childhood best friend — and started popping up in headlines and photographs as she attended parties with the it-girl and had cameos in the blonde socialite's reality series, The Simple Life.
In 2010, the brunette bombshell attempted to break through her sex tape stigma and successfully landed multiple endorsement deals with Skechers, Kotex, Quick Trim and more. She later landed as No. 1 on Daily Beast's list of top 10 highest-paid reality TV stars from that year.
Kardashian began dating Kanye West in 2012 after her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries.
The estranged duo tied the knot in 2014 and separated in 2021 before officially finalizing their divorce in 2022.
The gorgeous mother-of-four shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the disgraced rapper.
After her split from West, the reality star began dating comedian Pete Davidson, who she was romantically involved with for nine months until they "decided to just be friends" due to struggles with long distance and their demanding lifestyles.
Kardashian has been single ever since and continues to shine as a trend-setting, independent icon of this generation and ones to come.
Today, the smoke show continues to serve in the most incredible looks, show off her adorable children as a proud momma and push her businesses past the peaks of their success.