Kim Kardashian Denies She Ruined Marilyn Monroe's Gown After Met Gala: 'I Understand How Much This Dress Means To American History'
Kim Kardashian is clapping back! After it was rumored that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, destroyed Marilyn Monroe's gown after she wore it at the 2022 Met Gala, she is addressing the rumors.
“We keep seeing stuff like, ‘The dress is ruined’ … All of that is not true?” Hoda Kotb asked the Hollywood star.
“No,” the KKW Beauty founder replied. “Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me.”
The mom-of-four also filled in Kotb on how she got ready. “It was such a process,” she said. “I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes.”
She added, “I respect [Monroe], I understand how much this dress means to American history. And with the theme [of the Met Gala] being American, I thought, ‘What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe singing happy to the President of the United States?'”
Prior to walking into the event, Kardashian — who brought boyfriend Pete Davidson to the lavish affair — revealed she lost some weight in order to fit into the dress.
"They came with armed guards and gloves. It didn't fit me. I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it," she said. "I don't think they believed that I was going to do it. Since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and donuts at the hotel."
Though some people didn't agree with how she went about shedding some pounds, Kardashian said, “I looked at it like a role. And I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me.”
“It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health. And since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle," she continued.