Kim Kardashian Denies She Ruined Marilyn Monroe's Gown After Met Gala: 'I Understand How Much This Dress Means To American History'

Kim Kardashian is clapping back! After it was rumored that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, destroyed Marilyn Monroe's gown after she wore it at the 2022 Met Gala, she is addressing the rumors.

“We keep seeing stuff like, ‘The dress is ruined’ … All of that is not true?” Hoda Kotb asked the Hollywood star.

“No,” the KKW Beauty founder replied. “Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me.”