Kim Kardashian Destroyed Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress — Here Are 5 Other Things The Kardashians Ruined

Kim Kardashian, 41, made jaws drop when she showed up to the 2022 Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's dress. Following the event, the beauty founder has been accused of damaging the frock. Scott Fortner, Marilyn Monroe historian and collector, uploaded the before-and-after photos via social media, which showed some wear and tear.

"I was hired by Julien's [in 2016] to put the dress on display, and not just the dress, I put Marilyn Monroe's entire auction on display," ChadMichael Morrisette told PEOPLE. "I've handled more of her artifacts than anyone in the world. I've touched her driver's license. I've touched her high school yearbook. I've touched her ID card to Korea, when she went to Korea with Joe DiMaggio. I've touched everything that's ever come up for sale, including that dress."

He added, "I know this dress, and the damage is so apparent. I left Ripley's in tears. I ran out with my hand over my mouth, holding back the tears, because I could not believe the damage that they allowed to happen for a publicity stunt."