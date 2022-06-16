Kim Kardashian Destroyed Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress — Here Are 5 Other Things The Kardashians Ruined
The Kardashian family is super successful, but they have been known to slip up once in a while. Whether it's a scandal or not saying the right thing, all eyes are always on them.
Scroll through the gallery below to see five times the successful brood ruined other things.
Marilyn Monroe's Dress
Kim Kardashian, 41, made jaws drop when she showed up to the 2022 Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's dress. Following the event, the beauty founder has been accused of damaging the frock. Scott Fortner, Marilyn Monroe historian and collector, uploaded the before-and-after photos via social media, which showed some wear and tear.
"I was hired by Julien's [in 2016] to put the dress on display, and not just the dress, I put Marilyn Monroe's entire auction on display," ChadMichael Morrisette told PEOPLE. "I've handled more of her artifacts than anyone in the world. I've touched her driver's license. I've touched her high school yearbook. I've touched her ID card to Korea, when she went to Korea with Joe DiMaggio. I've touched everything that's ever come up for sale, including that dress."
He added, "I know this dress, and the damage is so apparent. I left Ripley's in tears. I ran out with my hand over my mouth, holding back the tears, because I could not believe the damage that they allowed to happen for a publicity stunt."
Reality TV Show
Their E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians might have been their biggest hit, but some people got fed up with the family after a while.
Buzzfeed apparently said the show had been declining for quite some time. "The first splinter in this success came with Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s split in 2013. Their relationship had been at the heart of KUWTK from the very first episode, and removing it threw the show into flux," the outlet stated.
The Kardashian Curse
Kris Humphries, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick have all been affected by the Kardashian curse, as their marriages or relationships have never worked out.
Humphries and Kim called it quits after just 72 days of marriage, while Disick has been in and out of rehab and never got back with Kourtney Kardashian.
Meanwhile, Thompson has cheated on Khloé Kardashian multiple times behind her back.
Plastic Surgery
The mom-of-one, in addition to some of the other sisters, have showed off their toned physiques all over Instagram — but their pictures sometimes make them unrecognizable.
When people tried to accuse her of getting a new face, Khloé said, "It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I've had 12 face transplants. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I have?' I was like, 'That's crazy.' "It didn't bother me. It offended me. I just couldn't figure out why people thought that."
Billionaire Status
Kylie Jenner was declared a billionaire by Forbes in March 2019, but they later retracted their statement. “It’s fair to say that everything the Kardashian-Jenner family does is oversized,” Stephanie Wissink, an equity analyst covering consumer products at Jefferies, said. “To stay on-brand, it needs to be bigger than it is.”
“I think everybody was surprised,” Wissink continued. “The negative that came out of that announcement was that the business was a lot smaller than everybody had expected.”