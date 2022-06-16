Talk about fake news! Despite rumors that Kim Kardashian destroyed Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress when she wore it to the Met Gala this year, a rep for Ripley's Believe It or Not! defended the star.

Rumors first began circulating after a side-by-side post of the dress before and after Kardashian wore it was shared to social media showing that the back of the dress where the zipper is appeared pulled apart by the seems.