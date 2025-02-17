Kim Kardashian and Ex Pete Davidson Chat at 'SNL 50' After-Party Despite Awkwardly Avoiding Each Other on the Red Carpet
Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson proved they're on good terms more than two years after they ended their nine-month romance.
The stars were spotted chatting at the after-party for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special in NYC on Sunday, February 16.
"He has nothing but love and respect for Kim," a source said of the comedian, 31. "He hopes everyone can move on."
While there was no tension at the bash, a viral video showed that Kardashian, 44, refrained from greeting Davidson when they were both on the red carpet before the show kicked off.
In the clip, the Bupkis star was hugging someone while the SKIMS founder, who donned a silver dress, walked right past him.
It's unclear if they noticed each other, though Davidson then strolled off in the same direction his ex was headed.
Studio 8H is where the exes first connected in late 2021, as the two shared a kiss in an Aladdin-themed sketch when Kardashian hosted for the very first time.
"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!' It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling," the bombshell shared on a podcast of their first smooch after it was confirmed they were dating. "I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss.'"
In another interview, the reality star admitted the romance blossomed when she least expected it.
"It was the last thing that I was really planning on. And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,'" she spilled. "And it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun."
The two wound up parting ways in the summer of 2022 after a ton of drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, but a source said the exes' age gap also contributed to the breakup.
"Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life," the source told a news outlet at the time. "She isn't compromising her freedom right now."
Since then, Kardashian had a very private romance with Odell Beckham Jr., 32, while the comic dated Chase Sui Wonders, 28, and was last linked to Madelyn Cline, 27, whom he split from in July 2024.
