Kim Kardashian and Ex Pete Davidson Chat at 'SNL 50' After-Party Despite Awkwardly Avoiding Each Other on the Red Carpet

Studio 8H is where the exes first connected in late 2021, as the two shared a kiss in an Aladdin-themed sketch when Kardashian hosted for the very first time.

"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!' It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling," the bombshell shared on a podcast of their first smooch after it was confirmed they were dating. "I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss.'"