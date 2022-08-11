Downcast Pete Davidson Spotted Out For The First Time Since Kanye West's Brutal Social Media Attack

Pete Davidson was seen looking downcast following Kanye West's latest social media attack in light of the comedian's split from the rapper's ex-wife.

On Wednesday, August 10, the Saturday Night Live star was seen arriving to the set of Wizards! In Cairns, Australia, for the last day of filming. With sunglasses covering his eyes and a baseball cap on, Davidson was photographed sitting in the back of a car as he kept his head down.