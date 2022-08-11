Downcast Pete Davidson Spotted Out For The First Time Since Kanye West's Brutal Social Media Attack
Pete Davidson was seen looking downcast following Kanye West's latest social media attack in light of the comedian's split from the rapper's ex-wife.
On Wednesday, August 10, the Saturday Night Live star was seen arriving to the set of Wizards! In Cairns, Australia, for the last day of filming. With sunglasses covering his eyes and a baseball cap on, Davidson was photographed sitting in the back of a car as he kept his head down.
Davidson has been spending much of his summer Down Under for his latest project, which was credited as one of the reasons he and Kim Kardashian decided to breakup after dating for nine months.
Aside from reeling from their split, as their busy schedules were also a factor in their decision to go their separate ways, Davidson has Kardashian's ex-husband coming at him again on social media, which means his army of fans are close behind.
As OK! reported, days after news of Davidson and Kardashian's split made headlines, West chose to celebrate by posting a doctored newspaper cover to Instagram that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
Though West took down the nasty post hours later, likely after learning Kardashian was fuming over his social media stunt, Davidson is still having a hard time dealing with the constant bullying from West and his fans, which has on for the duration of his relationship with the reality star.
"Getting death threats from [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel good for the average person — add someone who’s struggled with mental illness, and it’s even worse," a source pointed out of what Davidson is going through.
Apart from his latest tirade, West previously rapped in a diss track titled "Eazy" that he was going to "beat Pete Davidson's a**," with a video for the tune showing a cartoon version of The King of Staten Island star being buried alive.
In light of all of the chaos West has caused in the comedian's life, OK! learned the 28-year-old sought out trauma therapy.
“Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that," pointed out the insider.
And while Kardashian and Davidson may no longer be together, she is "very supportive of Pete going to therapy,” as the SKIMS founder, "has been vigorously defending Pete."
