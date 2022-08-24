Kim Kardashian Ready To Date Again, Looking For 'Someone Older' After Pete Davidson Split
Single and ready to mingle! Kim Kardashian is already ready to get back out there after she and Pete Davidson pumped the brakes on their nine-month relationship not too long ago.
Not only is the reality star ready to enter the single scene, but she's even "asking who she should date next," an insider spilled.
Of course, Kardashian has "plenty of options" and "all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up," but she is apparently sprucing up her checklist this time around.
As for what qualities The Kardashians star, 41, is looking for in her next relationship following her split from the 28-year-old comedian, "Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life," a second insider teased.
"She isn't compromising her freedom right now," emphasized the source.
All in all, Kardashian is just excited to be back on the market, the second source noted. "She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again."
News of Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live alum's split made headlines earlier this month, with insiders chalking it up to their demanding schedules and long distance. (Davidson has been filming Wizards! in Australia in recent months, and his then-girlfriend even flew Down Under to spend time with him during shooting.)
One thing is certain when it comes to whoever Kardashian brings around next: They will definitely have to Keep Up with not only the makeup mogul, but also her famous family.
Davidson did happen to win over the hearts of the reality star crew, with an insider spilling: "They absolutely adore Pete and even though he and Kim only dated for a little while, he got very close with the whole family, including Kim’s kids, in such a short time."
Despite going their separate ways, Kardashian and Davidson held "a lot of love and respect for each other."
Nevertheless, it is out with the old and in with the new for Kardashian, who was first linked to Davidson at the end of last year after they did a skit together for SNL during the SKIMS founder's hosting debut in October 2021.