Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Cleavage in Tight Silver Dress at 'SNL 50' Special: Watch
Kim Kardashian turned heads at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special, held at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, New York City, on Sunday, February 16.
The reality star stunned in a form-fitting, glittery silver Balenciaga gown that featured a plunging square neckline, putting her cleavage front and center. She paired the bold look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and styled her hair in big, layered curls parted down the middle.
Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of her red carpet appearance.
“Kim always looks amazing,” one fan gushed, while another commented, “Oh, that’s a beautiful dress!”
A third fan simply wrote, “Kim looks 🔥🔥🔥.”
“She looks good,” another said, while one follower added, “She’s always bringing the glam.”
It's been nearly four years since Kardashian hosted SNL alongside singer Halsey. The 44-year-old also famously dated SNL cast member Pete Davidson for almost a year after they connected on set.
The reality star and Davidson, 31, dated for nine months following her split from Kanye West, before parting ways due to “scheduling conflicts.”
Before the event kicked off, Kardashian shared her excitement about attending the star-studded celebration.
“It’s a legendary night. Just for me to see so many people tha I’ve looked up to, that I have watched their sketches over the years, and just to be a part of it tonight, is so special,” the mom-of-four told E! News.
Reflecting on her time hosting the show, she said, “It’s a wild experience. I am so happy I did it. I wasn’t actually as nervous as most people say…”
Things took a fun turn when comedian Chris Rock crashed her red carpet interview, calling her “one of the greatest SNL hosts of all time,” alongside other legends, including Marty Stuart and Kevin Hart.
During the SNL 50 special, Kardashian joined Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Scarlett Johansson, Ana Gasteyer and Fred Armisen in a hilarious opening sketch. The group played the singing and dancing Maharelle sisters, with Ferrell’s character, Robert Goulet, considering one of them for marriage.
In a playful moment, Wiig’s character, Dooneese, drummed on Kardashian’s backside, which had fans talking.
While some found the skit funny, others weren’t as impressed, with one commenter writing, “Not funny at all!!!!”
Another remarked, “Doubt you can do better.”
One fan added, “This skit was simply cringe-worthy,” while another suggested, “They should just play the old skits for three hours.”