Kim Kardashian Accused of Being 'Jealous' of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori as Reality Star Continues to Copy Couple's Style: Photos

Kim Kardashian appears to be taking style cues from her former husband and his wife.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Kim Kardashian's newest fashion inspirations?

Over the past few days, the reality star has worn a few looks — such balaclavas and thong bodysuits — that resembled the couple's style, prompting fans to accuse Kardashian of copying her ex-husband and his wife's aesthetic.

In the SKIMS designer's Thursday, December 5, upload, she donned a white tank top, camouflage balaclava and a statement cross and pearl necklace.

"She's jealous because Bianca is much younger and prettier than her," one person commented on the situation, while another said, "Hilarious! Stop copying Bianca, it's really tragic to witness."

"Jealous Bianca now gets more attention than her," added a third.

The day prior, the makeup mogul, 44, shared images in a white thong bodysuit while riding a dirt bike, with one person calling the look "very Yeezy encoded."

Kardashian's pantsless look on Sunday, December 1, also resembled the architect's risqué ensembles.

As OK! reported, a source previously claimed the rapper, 47, is the one who dictates what Censori, 29 wears.

"Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. He films her from every angle before they go out," the insider claimed to a news outlet. "Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning."

The source noted the father-of-four also "screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks."

The Yeezy designer's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos hinted the allegations may be true when he tweeted about the duo's marriage in August.

"Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us," he wrote. "She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both."

Yiannopoulos didn't elaborate on the meaning behind his message.

Censori rarely, if ever, speaks out for herself, even having Yiannopoulos release a statement on her behalf when a former employee of West's claimed in a lawsuit that the Grammy winner showed them p--- while they were under the age of 18.

"I've been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any p----------- material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false," Yiannopoulos said at the time.

Though rumors circulated in October that the spouses were headed for divorce, they put the gossip to rest by stepping out together and packing on the PDA shortly after.

The pair married in December 2022.

