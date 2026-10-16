Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves While Vacationing in the Philippines for Upcoming Birthday: Photos
Oct. 16 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is giving fans a peek at her tropical birthday getaway.
The reality star shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Philippines Birthday Adventures.”
With her 46th birthday coming up on October 21, Kardashian appeared to be making the most of her island escape.
In the photos, Kardashian flaunted her curves in a brown bikini-style outfit while enjoying the crystal-clear waters, posing for selfies and going scuba diving with an instructor.
The SKIMS founder also shared a dreamy shot of herself standing on the beach in a white cover-up as the sky turned pink and orange at sunset.
Another photo showed her celebrating with a small birthday cake, with a beachside dinner and fireworks in the evening.
The Reality Star Went Scuba Diving
The trip also gave Kardashian plenty of opportunities to explore the island's underwater scenery. In one photo, she wore scuba gear, while another captured her making a heart shape with her hands underwater.
Although she didn't reveal the exact location in her Instagram caption, the photos suggest she stayed at a private island resort.
Reports have linked the getaway to Palawan, known for its scenic beaches and turquoise waters.
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Fans Sent Kardashian Birthday Wishes
Kardashian's vacation photos quickly drew attention from fans, who filled the comments section with birthday greetings and messages about her trip.
“omg HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY ❤️✨🇵🇭,” one fan gushed.
Another added, “Happy happy birthday! 🎊.”
“What a life you’re so lucky @kimkardashian,” a third suggested.
Even Spotify's Philippine account joined the conversation, writing, “Welcome to the Philippines 🙌.”
One fan also brought Kardashian's romance into the discussion, commenting, “Lewis is the luckiest man alive,” referring to her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.
Kardashian Shared Her Philippines Experience
While promoting Season 2 of her Hulu/Disney+ series All’s Fair, which is set to premiere on November 4, she opened up about celebrating her special day abroad.
“I just got back from the Philippines! I celebrated my birthday there!” she told the Philippine TV station ABS-CBN.
“I saw one of the best sunsets ever; it was so colorful!” she gushed.
Her All’s Fair costars Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts listened as Kardashian shared stories from her travels.
The conversation also took a lighthearted turn when she mentioned one memorable underwater encounter.
“And I saw Nemo!” she added, prompting giggles from her fellow actresses.