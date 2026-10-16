Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves While Vacationing in the Philippines for Upcoming Birthday: Photos

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Kim Kardashian is giving fans a peek at her tropical birthday getaway. The reality star shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Philippines Birthday Adventures.” With her 46th birthday coming up on October 21, Kardashian appeared to be making the most of her island escape.

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Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian shared photos from her Philippines vacation ahead of her 46th birthday on October 21.

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In the photos, Kardashian flaunted her curves in a brown bikini-style outfit while enjoying the crystal-clear waters, posing for selfies and going scuba diving with an instructor. The SKIMS founder also shared a dreamy shot of herself standing on the beach in a white cover-up as the sky turned pink and orange at sunset. Another photo showed her celebrating with a small birthday cake, with a beachside dinner and fireworks in the evening.

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The Reality Star Went Scuba Diving

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian confirmed her trip during an interview with ABS-CBN while promoting Season 2 of ‘All’s Fair.’

The trip also gave Kardashian plenty of opportunities to explore the island's underwater scenery. In one photo, she wore scuba gear, while another captured her making a heart shape with her hands underwater. Although she didn't reveal the exact location in her Instagram caption, the photos suggest she stayed at a private island resort. Reports have linked the getaway to Palawan, known for its scenic beaches and turquoise waters.

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Fans Sent Kardashian Birthday Wishes

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM The reality star flaunted a brown bikini-style outfit while swimming, scuba diving and enjoying the island scenery.

Kardashian's vacation photos quickly drew attention from fans, who filled the comments section with birthday greetings and messages about her trip. “omg HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY ❤️✨🇵🇭,” one fan gushed. Another added, “Happy happy birthday! 🎊.” “What a life you’re so lucky @kimkardashian,” a third suggested. Even Spotify's Philippine account joined the conversation, writing, “Welcome to the Philippines 🙌.” One fan also brought Kardashian's romance into the discussion, commenting, “Lewis is the luckiest man alive,” referring to her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Kardashian Shared Her Philippines Experience

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM The businesswoman praised the colorful sunsets and amused her costars by sharing that she had seen Nemo during her underwater adventures.