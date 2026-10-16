or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves While Vacationing in the Philippines for Upcoming Birthday: Photos

kim kardashian bikini curves philippines birthday trip
Source: MEGA; @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian flaunted her curves in a brown bikini during her birthday vacation in the Philippines.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a peek at her tropical birthday getaway.

The reality star shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Philippines Birthday Adventures.”

With her 46th birthday coming up on October 21, Kardashian appeared to be making the most of her island escape.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian shared photos from her Philippines vacation ahead of her 46th birthday on October 21.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian shared photos from her Philippines vacation ahead of her 46th birthday on October 21.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the photos, Kardashian flaunted her curves in a brown bikini-style outfit while enjoying the crystal-clear waters, posing for selfies and going scuba diving with an instructor.

The SKIMS founder also shared a dreamy shot of herself standing on the beach in a white cover-up as the sky turned pink and orange at sunset.

Another photo showed her celebrating with a small birthday cake, with a beachside dinner and fireworks in the evening.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

The Reality Star Went Scuba Diving

image of Kim Kardashian confirmed her trip during an interview with ABS-CBN while promoting Season 2 of ‘All’s Fair.’
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian confirmed her trip during an interview with ABS-CBN while promoting Season 2 of ‘All’s Fair.’

The trip also gave Kardashian plenty of opportunities to explore the island's underwater scenery. In one photo, she wore scuba gear, while another captured her making a heart shape with her hands underwater.

Although she didn't reveal the exact location in her Instagram caption, the photos suggest she stayed at a private island resort.

Reports have linked the getaway to Palawan, known for its scenic beaches and turquoise waters.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Sent Kardashian Birthday Wishes

image of The reality star flaunted a brown bikini-style outfit while swimming, scuba diving and enjoying the island scenery.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

The reality star flaunted a brown bikini-style outfit while swimming, scuba diving and enjoying the island scenery.

Kardashian's vacation photos quickly drew attention from fans, who filled the comments section with birthday greetings and messages about her trip.

“omg HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY ❤️✨🇵🇭,” one fan gushed.

Another added, “Happy happy birthday! 🎊.”

“What a life you’re so lucky @kimkardashian,” a third suggested.

Even Spotify's Philippine account joined the conversation, writing, “Welcome to the Philippines 🙌.”

One fan also brought Kardashian's romance into the discussion, commenting, “Lewis is the luckiest man alive,” referring to her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Kardashian Shared Her Philippines Experience

image of The businesswoman praised the colorful sunsets and amused her costars by sharing that she had seen Nemo during her underwater adventures.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

The businesswoman praised the colorful sunsets and amused her costars by sharing that she had seen Nemo during her underwater adventures.

While promoting Season 2 of her Hulu/Disney+ series All’s Fair, which is set to premiere on November 4, she opened up about celebrating her special day abroad.

“I just got back from the Philippines! I celebrated my birthday there!” she told the Philippine TV station ABS-CBN.

“I saw one of the best sunsets ever; it was so colorful!” she gushed.

Her All’s Fair costars Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts listened as Kardashian shared stories from her travels.

The conversation also took a lighthearted turn when she mentioned one memorable underwater encounter.

“And I saw Nemo!” she added, prompting giggles from her fellow actresses.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.