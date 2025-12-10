or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Figure for Cheesy Photoshoot in Her Home After Being Dragged for 'Excessive' and 'Depressing' Christmas Decor

Two photos of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian modeled the latest SKIMS collection in her home, which critics claimed was 'excessively' decorated for Christmas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Though Kim Kardashian got mocked for her home's "tacky" Christmas decor, she used it as a backdrop to showcase SKIMS' new collaboration with The Northface.

On the morning of Wednesday, December 10, the reality star posted a mini photoshoot where she modeled the collection in front of countless lit-up trees covered in fake snow.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Poses in SKIMS' New Winter Collection

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kim Kardashian showed off her butt in a winter-themed photoshoot at her home.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian showed off her butt in a winter-themed photoshoot at her home.

The mom-of-four wore sunglasses for the snaps despite being inside as she showed off her butt in leggings, donned puffy coats, gloves, snow pants and more from the new drop.

"Ready for the slopes in my @thenorthface x @skims ⛷️❄️," Kardashian, 45, captioned the set.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The reality star was previously dragged for her Christmas decorations, which consisted of numerous trees covered in fake snow.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The reality star was previously dragged for her Christmas decorations, which consisted of numerous trees covered in fake snow.

The aspiring lawyer first debuted her controversial decorations in a December 2 Instagram Story.

"We just finished decorating for the holidays. I can’t even begin to explain to you what this smells like and feels like," Kardashian raved. "It’s pretty insane. Look at the hallway."

Article continues below advertisement

The Star Was Ridiculed for Her Christmas Decorations

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Fans called the decor 'tacky,' 'excessive' and 'depressing.'

Critics were quick to diss the setup, with one person writing, "It’s the decor of someone with zero personality or taste."

"It’s a pretty depressing looking lonely house!" another individual commented, while a third called it "hilariously tacky."

"Meanwhile, people are struggling to put food on their plates or pay rent," a fourth critic penned. "How about don’t consistently boast on social media how rich you are by doing everything excessively."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kim Kardashian's Co-Parenting Dynamic With Ex Kanye West

Photo of In October, the TV star admitted ex-husband Kanye West hadn't seen their kids 'in a couple of months.'
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

In October, the TV star admitted ex-husband Kanye West hadn't seen their kids 'in a couple of months.'

It's unclear if Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, 48, will celebrate the holiday this year with the star and their four kids, as she previously revealed on an October episode of "Call Her Daddy" that the rapper hadn't seen their children in a while.

When asked what it's like to co-parent with the controversial artist, she replied, "It's not easy. I raise the kids full time. They live with me. I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that."

"I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it's time for that," the makeup mogul added.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kardashian said she 'protects' their children from the rapper's controversies when she can.
Source: mega

Kardashian said she 'protects' their children from the rapper's controversies when she can.

After podcast host Alex Cooper questioned when the last time the Yeezy designer saw the tots was, Kardashian spilled, "Whenever he'll call for them and ask. It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him."

When it comes to whether or not the kids were disappointed in that dynamic, the All's Fair actress explained, "They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour and all of that. So we manage it really well. They love their life, their routine and their schedule. And I think my job as their mom is just to make sure that they stick to their routine and they're healthy and happy."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.