Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Figure for Cheesy Photoshoot in Her Home After Being Dragged for 'Excessive' and 'Depressing' Christmas Decor

Though Kim Kardashian got mocked for her home's "tacky" Christmas decor, she used it as a backdrop to showcase SKIMS' new collaboration with The Northface. On the morning of Wednesday, December 10, the reality star posted a mini photoshoot where she modeled the collection in front of countless lit-up trees covered in fake snow.

Kim Kardashian Poses in SKIMS' New Winter Collection

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian showed off her butt in a winter-themed photoshoot at her home.

The mom-of-four wore sunglasses for the snaps despite being inside as she showed off her butt in leggings, donned puffy coats, gloves, snow pants and more from the new drop. "Ready for the slopes in my @thenorthface x @skims ⛷️❄️," Kardashian, 45, captioned the set.

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram The reality star was previously dragged for her Christmas decorations, which consisted of numerous trees covered in fake snow.

The aspiring lawyer first debuted her controversial decorations in a December 2 Instagram Story. "We just finished decorating for the holidays. I can’t even begin to explain to you what this smells like and feels like," Kardashian raved. "It’s pretty insane. Look at the hallway."

The Star Was Ridiculed for Her Christmas Decorations

Critics were quick to diss the setup, with one person writing, "It’s the decor of someone with zero personality or taste." "It’s a pretty depressing looking lonely house!" another individual commented, while a third called it "hilariously tacky." "Meanwhile, people are struggling to put food on their plates or pay rent," a fourth critic penned. "How about don’t consistently boast on social media how rich you are by doing everything excessively."

Inside Kim Kardashian's Co-Parenting Dynamic With Ex Kanye West

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram In October, the TV star admitted ex-husband Kanye West hadn't seen their kids 'in a couple of months.'

It's unclear if Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, 48, will celebrate the holiday this year with the star and their four kids, as she previously revealed on an October episode of "Call Her Daddy" that the rapper hadn't seen their children in a while. When asked what it's like to co-parent with the controversial artist, she replied, "It's not easy. I raise the kids full time. They live with me. I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that." "I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it's time for that," the makeup mogul added.

Source: mega Kardashian said she 'protects' their children from the rapper's controversies when she can.