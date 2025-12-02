or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Hilariously Tacky' Christmas Decor After Showing Off Dozens of Trees

photo of kim kardashian and christmas trees
Source: mega; @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian shared her over-the-top holiday decor on Instagram on Tuesday, December 2.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is on the receiving end of snark, again — this time for her extravagant Christmas decor, which includes more than a few trees.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 2, the reality star shared videos of dozens of trees littered throughout her mansion. Lining the hallways, the trees were covered in fake snow and illuminated with white lights.

Article continues below advertisement

Some Fans Are Not Impressed With Kim Kardashian's Holiday Decor

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kim Kardashian's house has been decorated with dozens of trees for the upcoming holiday.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian's house has been decorated with dozens of trees for the upcoming holiday.

"We just finished decorating for the holidays,” the 45-year-old said in the video. "I can’t even begin to explain to you what this smells like and feels like."

“It’s pretty insane," she added. "Look at the hallway."

One person shared screenshots from the video to Reddit, writing, "The amount of Americans who can't even afford a roof over their head and Kim is over here turning her mansion into a forest. 🤦‍♀️🙄."

“This is hilariously tacky,” another person wrote.

A third chimed in with, "It’s the decor of someone with zero personality or taste."

Article continues below advertisement

image of One person on Reddit dubbed the decor 'creepy.'
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

One person on Reddit dubbed the decor 'creepy.'

A fourth added, "And who uses those cold LED white lights too? Those things are atrocious to look at!"

Others described the decor as "cold," "creepy," "boring" and "horrible."

One person even said that if they were one of Kardashian's children, they would be "absolutely terrified to walk through those hallways at night."

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Last Christmas

image of Kim Kardashian posed with her four kids at a party last year.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian posed with her four kids at a party last year.

Last Christmas, Kardashian — who is known for going all out for the holiday season every year — shared snaps of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree with her four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Sharing the photos on Instagram on December 29, she stunned in a busty red dress as she posed with her youngsters, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

While Chicago matched her mom in a red frock, North donned a white top with a black tie affixed to the front paired with a ruffled mini skirt. Both boys sported more casual looks, dressed in black.

The mom-of-four showed off ample cleavage in another red dress at the SKIMS Christmas party.

Revisiting Kim Kardashian's Odd Christmas Music Video

image of Kim Kardashian's Christmas music video last year confused fans.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian's Christmas music video confused fans.

Following the holiday, the All's Fair star shared an odd Christmas music video on January 7.

The video confused her followers, as the SKIMS founder could be seen crawling around a messy house filled with random people, including Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin, who dressed up as Santa.

A remix of "Santa Baby," courtesy of her brother-in-law, Travis Barker, played eerily in the background.

Some mocked the short film, calling it "disturbing."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.