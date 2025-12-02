Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Hilariously Tacky' Christmas Decor After Showing Off Dozens of Trees

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is on the receiving end of snark, again — this time for her extravagant Christmas decor, which includes more than a few trees. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 2, the reality star shared videos of dozens of trees littered throughout her mansion. Lining the hallways, the trees were covered in fake snow and illuminated with white lights.

Some Fans Are Not Impressed With Kim Kardashian's Holiday Decor

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian's house has been decorated with dozens of trees for the upcoming holiday.

"We just finished decorating for the holidays,” the 45-year-old said in the video. "I can’t even begin to explain to you what this smells like and feels like." “It’s pretty insane," she added. "Look at the hallway." One person shared screenshots from the video to Reddit, writing, "The amount of Americans who can't even afford a roof over their head and Kim is over here turning her mansion into a forest. 🤦‍♀️🙄." “This is hilariously tacky,” another person wrote. A third chimed in with, "It’s the decor of someone with zero personality or taste."

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram One person on Reddit dubbed the decor 'creepy.'

A fourth added, "And who uses those cold LED white lights too? Those things are atrocious to look at!" Others described the decor as "cold," "creepy," "boring" and "horrible." One person even said that if they were one of Kardashian's children, they would be "absolutely terrified to walk through those hallways at night."

Kim Kardashian's Last Christmas

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian posed with her four kids at a party last year.

Last Christmas, Kardashian — who is known for going all out for the holiday season every year — shared snaps of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree with her four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. Sharing the photos on Instagram on December 29, she stunned in a busty red dress as she posed with her youngsters, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. While Chicago matched her mom in a red frock, North donned a white top with a black tie affixed to the front paired with a ruffled mini skirt. Both boys sported more casual looks, dressed in black. The mom-of-four showed off ample cleavage in another red dress at the SKIMS Christmas party.

Revisiting Kim Kardashian's Odd Christmas Music Video

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian's Christmas music video confused fans.