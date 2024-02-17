OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Learned to Be 'Cordial' With Kanye West, Reality Star Even Asks About His Wife Bianca Censori

kim kardashian learned cordial kanye west bianca censori
Feb. 17 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is trying to turn a blind eye to ex-husband Kanye West's antics for the sake of co-parenting their four kids.

"It’s not like Kanye has settled down at all. Sometimes it feels like he amps up his behavior just to get Kim’s attention. She never knows which Kanye she’s going to get," a source spilled to a magazine of their current dynamic. "Still, she’s decided to take a softer approach toward him and go with the flow more."

kim kardashian learned cordial kanye west bianca censori
Kim Kardashian is trying to keep an amicable relationship with ex Kanye West.

After their split in early 2021, the SKIMS founder, 43, only communicated with West, 46, through their assistants, but she's since changed her tune.

"It was a mess; she’s learned it's simpler just to text him directly or call him," the insider spilled.

kim kardashian learned cordial kanye west bianca censori
The exes shares four kids together.

"She also realized it’s best to be cordial at events they both need to attend instead of ignoring each other," the source added, likely referring to when they cross paths at school or sporting events for one of their four children: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.

"They make small talk, and she even asks about Bianca [Censori]," the insider added of the Grammy winner's wife, whom he wed in December 2022.

kim kardashian learned cordial kanye west bianca censori
West married Bianca Censori in December 2022.

The claims come shortly after the father-of-four caused chaos during his Chicago concert on Friday, February 9, where he debuted tracks from his new album, Vultures.

According to reports, the Veeps platform — which hosted the event — decided that if West went off the rails during the performance, they would cut the livestream, and they did just that when he rapped a new song.

"And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite, and I'm still the king," he said in his lyrics, prompting the show to go offline.

The artist has made several hateful comments toward the Jewish community over the past year or so, though in December 2023, he issued an apology.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," he wrote in Hebrew on social media.

kim kardashian learned cordial kanye west bianca censori
Kardashian is currently dating former football player Odell Beckham Jr.

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," he continued. "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Life & Style reported on Kardashian being cordial with West.

