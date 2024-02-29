Kim Kardashian 'Frustrated' After Ex-Husband Kanye West Blasted Their Kids' 'Fake School': 'It Creates Safety Concerns'

"The only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school — that the kids have been at since pre-school — has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits," a source spilled to a news publication after Kanye shared a lengthy message — meant for Kim — to Instagram on Thursday, February 29.

"Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children," the insider explained, adding that it's a "fantastic" institution.

Kanye reportedly even told his young children school wasn't necessary, which only angered Kim more.