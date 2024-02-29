Kim Kardashian 'Frustrated' After Ex-Husband Kanye West Blasted Their Kids' 'Fake School': 'It Creates Safety Concerns'
Kim Kardashian is tired of taking the brunt of her ex-husband Kanye West's chaotic behavior.
The SKIMS founder was inevitably annoyed after the controversial rapper made a public demand for his ex-wife to remove their four children — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 — from the prestigious private school they all attend.
"The only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school — that the kids have been at since pre-school — has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits," a source spilled to a news publication after Kanye shared a lengthy message — meant for Kim — to Instagram on Thursday, February 29.
"Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children," the insider explained, adding that it's a "fantastic" institution.
Kanye reportedly even told his young children school wasn't necessary, which only angered Kim more.
Kanye name-dropped his children's school, Sierra Canyon, in his public post, and while it's already been common knowledge that their kids are enrolled there, it's likely the "Heartless" rapper's resurfaced reminder about the institution could cause an increase in paparazzi and crazed fans attempting to swarm the little ones as they head to and from the educational facility.
Kim's worries about the safety of their offspring didn't seem to cross Kanye's mind when he uploaded a white screen, black text post insisting the mom-of-four withdraw North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm from their current classrooms.
"Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system,'" Kanye demanded during the early hours of Thursday morning.
The award-winning artist continued in the caption of the upload: "At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for 👀. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children."
- Kanye West Demands Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Remove Their Kids From 'Fake School for Celebrities Used by the System'
- Kanye West Hits Back After Kim Kardashian Calls Him Out For Spreading A False Narrative About Their Children: 'My Family Has Been Broken'
- Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Kanye West's Apparent Wild Claims Over Their Children: 'Please Stop With This Narrative'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know [who] they daddy is," Kanye ranted.
While the source confirmed the dad-of-four doesn't often see his children, the insider also explained it's important to Kim for her kids to maintain as consistent a lifestyle as possible despite growing up in the spotlight.
With Kanye "leading a nomadic life," as the news outlet reported, it makes it difficult for him to be there as a parent in the same way as Kim.
Whichever way Kim feels about her ex-husband, however, the businesswoman has always made it clear she would never portray Kanye in a bad light in front of their children.
TMZ spoke to a source about Kim's reaction to Kanye's erratic social media post.