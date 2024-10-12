Kanye West Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Former Assistant During Recording Session With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Kanye West is being sued by his former assistant for alleged sexual assault.
According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday, October 8, in the Los Angeles Superior Court, the rapper's ex-staffer Lauren Pisciotta alleged he drugged and r---- her during a recording session with Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Per the legal document, Pisciotta claimed she was given a drink, allegedly ordered by West, “laced with an unidentified drug" while with the "Heartless" musician and the Making the Band alum at a studio in Santa Monica, Calif. She then alleged she “started to feel disoriented" and had "less control of her body and speech."
When she woke up the next morning, Pisciotta felt "immense shame" but was unsure of the events that occurred. Per the court papers, the former employee claimed she later learned of what happened when West said they “did kind of hook up a little one time," referring to the night in the studio.
"Still to that day, up until that conversation and revelations of true facts and actions taken that night, Plaintiff did not know or think she was sexually assaulted that night, as Plaintiff only thought she was roofied by a studio assistant, likely embarrassed herself and then took the blame," the complaint read.
Pisciotta stated that she felt "disgusted and numb" by what her ex-boss allegedly told her and thought of leaving her job with West soon after. Although, she wanted to be "extremely careful" about her exit out of fear she would be "silenced, blacklisted and retaliated against." But before she could step down, Pisciotta was fired.
When the assistant originally filed her lawsuit in June, she also claimed she would receive inappropriate texts from the fashion designer, who is currently married to Bianca Censori. "See my problem is I be wanting to f--- but then after I f--- I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f----- while I’m f------ them. Then I want her to cheat on me,' one of the supposed messages read.
West's team refuted her allegations in a statement claiming, "Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved."
"She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct," they alleged of Pisciotta.
