Kanye West Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Former Assistant During Recording Session With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Per the legal document, Pisciotta claimed she was given a drink, allegedly ordered by West, “laced with an unidentified drug" while with the "Heartless" musician and the Making the Band alum at a studio in Santa Monica, Calif. She then alleged she “started to feel disoriented" and had "less control of her body and speech."

When she woke up the next morning, Pisciotta felt "immense shame" but was unsure of the events that occurred. Per the court papers, the former employee claimed she later learned of what happened when West said they “did kind of hook up a little one time," referring to the night in the studio.