Kim Kardashian Hits The Ski Slopes With Kids As Kanye West Drama Continues
Kim Kardashian escaped to a winter wonderland! The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, February 12, to show off a series of sweet snapshots from a recent trip to the mountains.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was accompanied by her four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with Kanye West — as they took advantage of the snowy landscape and hit the slopes.
The first snapshot featured Kim and North all bundled up in their gear as they posed next to each other while sitting on a ski lift. The mother-of-four rocked an all black ensemble, while the 9-year-old sported a silver snow suit.
Other pictures included Kim trying her hand at skiing, as well as several snaps of the other kiddos as they played in the snow. In one photo, Chicago smiled for the camera while wearing a bright pink outfit with a matching helmet and gloves.
This comes soon after fans suspected that The Kardashians star was hinting at the ongoing drama surrounding her estranged ex with a cryptic social media quote.
"The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but chooses to love, one who has experienced tragedy but chooses to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but chooses to pursue their dreams," the 42-year-old shared to her Instagram Story last week.
Kim has been attempting to shield her children from the rumors surrounding their high profile dad after Ye became the center of a battery investigation for a hostile interaction. As OK! previously reported, the "Gold Digger" rapper was caught on video yelling at a woman who was filming him in public on Friday, January 27.
When the woman refused to stop recording him, he reached into her car, grabbed the phone out of her hand and threw it into the street.
Shortly after the incident, while out and about with her brood, Kim refused to comment on the situation to paparazzi while hurriedly ushering her children into the car.
