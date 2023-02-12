Kim Kardashian Hits The Ski Slopes With Kids As Kanye West Drama Continues

Kim Kardashian escaped to a winter wonderland! The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, February 12, to show off a series of sweet snapshots from a recent trip to the mountains.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was accompanied by her four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with Kanye West — as they took advantage of the snowy landscape and hit the slopes.