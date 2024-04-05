Kim Kardashian Is Happy Being Single After Odell Beckham Jr. Romance Fizzled: 'She Wants to Spend More Time With Her Friends'
Kim Kardashian is ready for single girl summer!
After months of privately dating, an insider claimed the reality star's romance with Odell Beckham Jr. quietly fizzled out in March. However, the SKIMS founder isn't throwing herself a pity party.
"Kim has really not been single in so long," a source pointed out to a magazine about Kardashian embracing her freedom. "Not really since her divorce [from Kanye West]. She was always talking to someone, if not seriously dating them."
The mom-of-four, 43, and the athlete, 31, reportedly hit it off after meeting at a Fourth of July party last year, though they never showed any PDA during the relationship.
Now that she's on her own, the star plans to focus on the ones who matter most to her.
"What people don’t really know about Kim is that most of her best friends are from high school and not the 'scene,'" the source shared. "She wants to spend more time with these friends and their families and take time to just relax and spend weekends at her kids’ sports games rather than on first dates."
Prior to the breakup with Beckham Jr., Kardashian played coy on her romance status while discussing her perfect man on James Corden's podcast in February.
"There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,'" she spilled. "I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot."
The bombshell quipped she's not "delusional" enough to think she'll ever find a guy who checks "every single box," but the are some requirements.
“Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time,” she explained. “I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life to, the list is so long.”
Prior to Beckham Jr., Kardashian dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 30, from November 2021 to August 2022. She filed for divorce from West in February 2021.
She was also married to Kris Humphries, 39, for 72 days before splitting up in 2011. However, their divorce wasn't finalized until 2013.
In addition, the fashionista eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 before calling it quits three years later.
