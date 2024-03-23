Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. 'Make a Point Not to Be So Cozy in Public' as Romance Heats Up
Though rumor has it that Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance is heating up, an insider said they're still refraining from packing on the PDA.
As OK! reported, the duo arrived separately to an Oscars after-party earlier this month, and a source claimed they didn't even do as much as share a hug once inside the bash.
"They really make a point not to be so cozy in public," the source explained to a magazine, adding they were always socializing in a group with multiple people while living it up.
Keeping things low-key isn't typically the 43-year-old reality star's cup of tea, but the insider claimed things with the football star, 31, are "different."
"Kim really likes Odell, and she doesn’t want anything to ruin it," the source explained. "Plus, he’s a very private person. She’ll talk to her family about him — when the cameras aren’t rolling — but that’s about it."
The two first met at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July shindig in the Hamptons last year. "He and Kim went on a few dates after that, and the rest is history," the insider noted.
According to a separate source, the stars "moved from casual dating to being exclusive" earlier this year.
"Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a fling. Their connection is real. Kim hasn’t been this happy in a very long time," the source said of why they've been taking things slow.
Another insider claimed Kardashian wants to keep things private out of fear ex-husband Kanye West will troll the athlete the same way he came after ex Pete Davidson.
In a recent interview, the SKIMS founder played it cool when asked about what she wants in a potential partner.
"There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,’" she spilled. "I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot."
While the mother-of-four knows no man can "check every single box," they do still have to meet a few requirements.
"Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth," she listed of qualities she wants. "Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life ... the list is so long."
In Touch reported on Kardashian and Beckham Jr. refraining from PDA.