'So Obvious': Timothée Chalamet Fans Think Kim Kardashian Tried to Blur Out His Place Card at Family Easter Gathering
Fans think they've figured out if Timothée Chalamet was present at the Kardashians' Easter dinner.
After Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of the famous family's table from the Sunday, March 31, gathering on social media, eagle-eyed fans of the Dune actor, 28, claimed the SKIMS founder, 43, blurred Chalamet's name on his place card, which may have been situated next to girlfriend Kylie Jenner's.
"They really blurred out Timothee’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote alongside the foggy images of the decor.
"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothee’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" one Reddit user penned.
"Kim should’ve filmed the other side. Blurring out his name made it obvious that it’s him. 💀," another chimed in under the thread.
"Lmao Kardashians doing Kardashian things. This was soooo on purpose," another added.
As OK! previously reported, the Little Women actor and the makeup mogul, 26, have been the subject of break-up rumors as he's been hard at work filming the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic in NYC.
The last public appearance the two made together was at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, where the two packed on the PDA. However, people close to Chalamet claimed they didn't split, and that he just wants to keep their romance more private from now on.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," an insider claimed of the Hollywood power couple's outing.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent— not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," the source added.
Jenner fueled the speculation after she was asked in an interview if Chalamet has influenced her to be more natural with her look. "I don’t know how I feel about that," the mother-of-two replied.
"I just don’t want to talk about personal things," Jenner said, completely shutting down the question.