Kim Kardashian Admits Finding a New Man to 'Check Every Single Box' May Be Difficult as Odell Beckham Jr. Romance Heats Up
Good thing Odell Beckham Jr. has nice teeth!
On the Thursday, February 15, episode of SiriusXM’s “This Life of Mine with James Corden” podcast, Kim Kardashian revealed it may be hard for her to find a new husband as she has very specific wants, including a man with good oral hygiene.
“There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,’” The Kardashians star told host James Corden.
“I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot,” the Skims founder continued.
The 43-year-old confessed she is not “delusional” enough to be just be looking for somebody to simply “check every single box,” but they have to share the same values as the mother-of-four.
“Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time,” she explained. “I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life to, the list is so long.”
The brunette beauty then hilariously reiterated “good teeth” when it came to the qualities she’s looking for in her new man.
Corden also asked the star if her potential partner had to be famous.
“They would just have to really somehow understand what this life is,” she noted. “This Life” not only includes paparazzi at ever corner, but also comes with Kardashian’s four kids: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
Despite the conversation, Kardashian assured she was in no rush to get hitched again.
“I’m not lonely, so I’m good,” she said. “I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it’s such a big [commitment], I don’t take that lightly.”
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian’s conversation about finding a significant other comes after she was seen with Beckham Jr. in Las Vegas.
The pair were publicly spotted together for the first time for the 2024 Super Bowl last week, though sources have spilled the couple has been seeing one another longer than that.
“Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,” they said of the reality TV star and the NFL hunk, who were first linked in September 2023. “She is not seeing anyone else right now — at least not that her close friends know of.”
Kardashian, who is known for her public romances, apparently stayed quiet about “hanging out” with the 31-year-old to avoid rumors about the duo’s relationship timeline.
“Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,” the source shared. “One is that he has a 1-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods."
“They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker,” the insider explained.
“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye,” they added, noting how the rapper has terrorized Kardashian’s love interests online in the past. “After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”