'Bona Fide Cheerleader' Kim Kardashian Has 'Really Stepped Up to the Plate' to Help Jennifer Lopez After Her Split From Ben Affleck

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram;mega

Kim Kardashian has Jennifer Lopez's back!

Jan. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

If there's anyone who knows what it's like to go through a messy public breakup, it's Kim Kardashian — which is why she's reportedly been giving Jennifer Lopez a ton of advice in the wake of her divorce from Ben Affleck.

According to an insider, the reality star — who's been through three divorces — has "been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split from Ben."

Source: mega

A source claimed Kim Kardashian is supporting Jennifer Lopez after the singer divorced Ben Affleck.

The source noted the SKIMS founder, 44, "really stepped up to the plate and been not only a shoulder to cry on, but also a bona fide cheerleader and a stylist, too."

As OK! reported, the former spouses finalized their divorce earlier this month after the singer, 55, filed in August 2024, having listed the date of separation as April 2024.

Source: mega

The singer filed for divorce from the movie star in August 2024.

The two have a long history, as they first got together in the early 2000s, but after getting engaged, they called it off in January 2004.

After going on to marry other people and become parents, they reconnected in the spring of 2021, and by 2022, they tied the knot.

However, thing fell apart last year, with their different personalities taking its toll.

Kim Kardashian

"The fairy tale [Lopez] was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," one source told a news outlet. "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."

Lopez is only looking forward these days, sharing her excitement for the New Year in a wrap-up post about 2024 that notably didn't include any footage of the Good Will Hunting actor, 52.

Source: mega

The A-list stars got married in 2022.

"What a journey this has been. I honestly feel that the best is yet to come," Lopez declared in the clip. "I can sit here with my heart and soul intact and still feel really full of love. It’s gonna get better, and it always does. It’s a beautiful life in that way. See you in 2025!"

The triple threat was also married to Ojani Noa for less than a year, and was wed to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

In addition, she and Marc Anthony, the father of her two children — 16-year-old twins Max and Emme — were married for a decade.

Source: mega

The actor and Lopez have reunited in public more than once since the split.

Because Lopez's kids formed a close bond with Affleck's three children — Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12, whose mother is his first wife, Jennifer Garner — the exes intend to stay amicable.

In fact, they crossed paths last month when both Fin and Emme appeared in the same school play.

In Touch Weekly reported on Kardashian helping Lopez.

