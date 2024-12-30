Jennifer Lopez Shades Ex Ben Affleck by Leaving Him Out of Her 2024 Recap Video: 'The Best Is Yet to Come'
Jennifer Lopez is leaving Ben Affleck in the rearview mirror ahead of 2025.
The singer, 55, shared a montage which recapped the past year in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, December 30, but one person was missing from the clip: her ex.
"2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣✨," the "On the Floor" hitmaker wrote alongside the clip, which was set to an orchestra version of her song "Waiting for Tonight" by composer Archer Marsh.
The post highlighted several of the star's latest milestones from the past year, including her Atlas movie premiere, clips from her documentary This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, the Met Gala, which she co-chaired, her live performances and more.
Affleck, 52, was nowhere to be found since the pair split earlier this year.
“I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things,” she said in an interview included in the post.
In another clip, she said, “In my low moments, I’ve learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go.”
Lopez also shared some moments with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, as well as the A-lister celebrating her 55th birthday in the Hamptons in July.
“What a journey this has been. I honestly feel that the best is yet to come,” she said in the video. “I can sit here with my heart and soul intact and still feel really full of love. It’s gonna get better, and it always does. It’s a beautiful life in that way.”
"See you in 2025!” the post concluded.
Lopez and Affleck dated in the '00s but split in 2004. They reconciled in 2021 and got married in 2022.
Despite going their separate ways in 2024, the pair seem to be on good terms as they were recently seen exchanging Christmas gifts in California.
“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a source told Page Six, adding that Affleck and Lopez got each other “a few small things for each other as well.”
“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays,” the source said. “Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”
The hitmaker, who was seen spending time in Aspen, Colo., for the holidays, recently made headlines for being at the same bar as single Kevin Costner.
On Friday, December 27, the mom-of-two looked to be having a good time at celeb hotspot Kemo Sabe alongside the Yellowstone star.