Kim Kardashian 'Played Investigator' and Dug Through O.J. Simpson's Luggage While He Was Staying at Dad Robert Kardashian's House Before Murder Trial

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Kim Kardashian admitted she spied on O.J. Simpson ahead of his trial. The reality star opened up about her fascination with the case during an October 15 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 30 years after her father, Robert Kardashian, served on his defense team. "I just was so into it, and I saw everything from behind the scenes," she gushed.

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE/YOUTUBE Kim Kardashian opened up about her interest in the case on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian was fascinated by O.J. Simpson's case as a teenager.

O.J. was acquitted of two counts of the first-degree murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in 1995. Robert renewed his inactive law license to serve in the trial. Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, was a close friend of Nicole's and split from Robert in 1990. "After it had all happened, O.J. came to stay with my dad at the house," remembered Kim, who was 13 years old at the time of the murders. "He had this Louis Vuitton luggage and brought it into the house."

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'I'll Never Forget It'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian recalled O.J. Simpson staying at her father's home.

"And I see everything on the news, but I see it in real life at my house, so I'm like, 'I'm going to play investigator, and I want to go through his luggage and see if I can find anything,'" she added. "And so, I like open it all up, and I'm like going through it all, and it was in Khloé [Kardashian's] room," the reality star continued. "I'll never forget it." Kim noted that she later became terrified she would be implicated in the investigation after learning officers planned to seize O.J.'s luggage as evidence. "Close it all up, go downstairs and then I see on the news like we're seizing the bag because we think something's in it," she exclaimed. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, my fingerprints are all over it.'"

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Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Law Aspirations

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian noted her father inspired her to pursue law.

Kim also revealed that her father, who passed away in 2003, inspired her law aspirations. The star utilized California's apprenticeship program to study under certified lawyers for six years, bypassing the traditional law school route. She passed the First-Year Law Students' Examination in 2021 but has yet to pass the bar exam. "I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case," she said of her ambitions in 2019. "One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams and the accomplishment of new goals."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian has previously opened up about investigating O.J. Simpson.