'Determined' Kim Kardashian Scrambles to Recover Dad Robert Sr.'s Letters From O.J. Simpson's Estate

Kim Kardashian is in full-on scramble mode as the ghosts of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., continue to haunt her.

According to a People, Kim made a desperate bid to buy back a cherished bible belonging to her father, which currently resides with O.J. Simpson’s estate – and now the entire family is quaking in their boots over what else "The Juice" might still have stashed away.

The source reveals that O.J., who was at the center of The Trial of The Century three decades ago before his death in April 2024, clung to his old friend Robert’s bible for years.