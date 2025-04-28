'Determined' Kim Kardashian Scrambles to Recover Dad Robert Sr.'s Letters From O.J. Simpson's Estate
Kim Kardashian is in full-on scramble mode as the ghosts of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., continue to haunt her.
According to a People, Kim made a desperate bid to buy back a cherished bible belonging to her father, which currently resides with O.J. Simpson’s estate – and now the entire family is quaking in their boots over what else "The Juice" might still have stashed away.
The source reveals that O.J., who was at the center of The Trial of The Century three decades ago before his death in April 2024, clung to his old friend Robert’s bible for years.
Despite having little courtroom experience, the Kardashian patriarch secured a spot on O.J.’s defense team as the latter faced a murder trial — a move made at the NFL star’s special request. And even in death, O.J.’s estate is fiercely guarding his mementos.
"Kim was determined to get this bible back for sentimental reasons," the source shared. "Even seeing her dad’s handwriting means the world to her, but it’s also a part of his legacy. She didn’t want it in the hands of a stranger."
But heartbreak struck when Kim, 44, lost the bidding war for the bible. Her offer of $15,000 was outmatched by an astonishing $80,000 bid from an anonymous source, sealing the deal on March 29.
Now, Kim is now on high alert, worried sick about what other personal keepsakes O.J. may still hold on to, including potentially explosive letters exchanged over the years.
"The stressful part is that, as of now, she has no way of knowing what else O.J. may have saved from her dad," the source added. "They exchanged so many private letters over the years, there’s no way of knowing what Robert Sr. may have written to O.J. It’s horrifying for Kim and the whole family to think that his private correspondence may end up in the public eye; they’re scrambling to get ahead of this."
Since O.J.'s fall from grace and his passing, his estate has been caught up in a whirlwind of legal battles, including a dispute with his son Justin Simpson. The estate’s administrator, Malcolm LaVergne, claims Justin misused his real estate firm to illegally acquire property where his father spent his final days.
He also accuses Justin of refusing to vacate the premises or repay the hefty equity owed. The drama surrounding O.J. creates complicated web that Kim will need to navigate if she wants to reclaim her father's personal treasures.
Robert Sr. and O.J. met during their college days at USC in the 1960s, forming a tight friendship that blossomed into joint business ventures like Juice Inc., a frozen yogurt chain, and Concert Cinema, a music video production company.
O.J. even stood as an usher at Robert’s wedding to Kris Jenner in 1978. Given their deep trust for one another, Kim is left in a state of unease, fearing the secrets that could still be lurking in O.J.’s estate.