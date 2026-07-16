Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Buying a Bronco Decades After O.J. Simpson's Infamous Trial: 'Pretty Weird'
July 16 2026, Published 7:58 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is facing criticism after showing off her newest luxury vehicle.
On Wednesday, July 15, the reality star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her custom-made dark green Ford Bronco pickup truck. While many admired the sleek design, others quickly pointed out the vehicle's connection to one of the most infamous moments in American history.
Some social media users argued that the choice of a Bronco was "weird" because of its association with O.J. Simpson's 1994 police chase.
“That’s not weird???? Think about it,” one wrote.
Another added, “She can't own a bronco because the a------ her dad rep killed his wife & went on the run in one. The more you think about it, the weirder it gets.”
“Pretty weird,” a third doubled down.
Not everyone agreed with the criticism, however.
“She can’t drive a Bronco because of someone her dad represented??? Do you guys hear yourself? No, it’s not weird!” another person argued.
Why the Ford Bronco Carries So Much History
As OK! previously reported, the star’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was part of O.J's legal defense team after the former NFL star was charged in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.
Nicole and Ron were found stabbed to death outside her Brentwood, Calif., home. Ron had reportedly stopped by to return a pair of sunglasses Nicole's mother accidentally left behind after dining at Mezzaluna earlier that evening.
Although O.J. was in Los Angeles that day, he boarded a late-night flight to Chicago. When authorities later ordered him to surrender, he instead fled in a white Ford Bronco driven by his longtime friend Al Cowlings. The televised freeway pursuit became one of the most memorable events in television history before O.J. eventually surrendered.
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Inside O.J. Simpson's Murder Trial
On July 22, 1994, O.J. pleaded "100 percent not guilty" to the double murder charges, setting the stage for one of the most closely watched trials in history.
Rather than pursuing the death penalty, prosecutors sought a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
To defend himself, O.J. assembled a high-profile legal team that became known as the "Dream Team," which included Robert Sr., Johnnie Cochran, Robert Shapiro and F. Lee Bailey.
Civil Case and Later Conviction
Although O.J. was acquitted in the criminal trial, the legal battles didn't end there.
In October 1996, the families of Nicole and Ron filed a wrongful death lawsuit against O.J. After months of testimony, the jury found him liable for both deaths.
Years later, O.J. found himself back in legal trouble after he and several associates were accused of taking sports memorabilia from a hotel room in Las Vegas.
Following his arrest, he insisted he was only recovering property that belonged to him. Prosecutors, however, charged him with multiple felony offenses, including armed robbery.
In 2008, O.J. was convicted on 12 charges and sentenced to prison for the Las Vegas robbery.
After the verdict, he apologized for his actions and claimed he did not know what he had done was illegal.
He was granted parole in 2017 and officially became a free man on October 1, 2017.