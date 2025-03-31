Kanye West's Bombshell Confession: Rapper Says He Wishes He Didn't Have Kids With Ex Kim Kardashian
Kanye West, who was dressed in a KKK-inspired outfit, spoke to DJ Akademiks about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — and he didn't hold back.
Akademiks said, “When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that.’”
The rapper, who shares four kids, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with the reality star, replied: “Absolutely, I did. That was my fault. No, that was my fault.”
“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” West added.
As OK! previously reported, the "Stronger" singer, 47, who split from Kardashian, 44, in 2021, have been embroiled in a war over their eldest child, North, 11.
West wanted North to be featured on one of his songs with disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in jail in Brooklyn, N.Y., but Kardashian tried to stop that from happening because she didn't want him tied to Combs, who is awaiting trail on charges of s-- trafficking.
In an alleged text message exchange between the former flames, the Skims CEO told her ex that North couldn't be featured on the song because her name is trademarked.
“I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kardashian reportedly wrote, according to screenshots published by TMZ.
“I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her,” Kardashian reportedly added while referring to Combs.
Meanwhile, West went on a rant via X the same day, writing, “Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK.”
West still dropped the track and took aim at the Kardashian family.
“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM,” he added. “I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”