Kim Kardashian Spent Time With Her 2 Eldest Kids While Their Dad Kanye West and Scantily Clad Bianca Censori Walked Grammys Red Carpet
Kim Kardashian was busy focusing on her children when ex-husband Kanye West and his scantily clad wife, Bianca Censori, turned heads at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, February 2.
According to a report, the mom-of-four spent the early afternoon with eldest child North West, 11, as the two went to see a stage production of Wicked at the Hollywood Pantages Theater.
As OK! reported, Kanye's wife walked the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys in a clear minidress, completely exposing her body underneath.
An insider confirmed the two weren't kicked out because of their stunt, as they left on their own accord and never planned to attend the awards show, where the Yeezy founder was nominated.
Their actions sparked a ton of controversy and renewed fears that the dad-of-four may be controlling of his spouse.
"Bianca Censori's increasingly revealing outfits have sparked debate, with many questioning whether this is an act of self-expression or something more complex," psychologist Dr. Louise Goddard-Crawley shared with a news outlet. "Reports of Kanye West allegedly imposing 'rules' on her, alongside concerns from family and friends, raise the possibility that this is more than just a bold fashion choice."
"If Kanye does have a strong say in how Bianca presents herself, dressing in an extreme way might not be a personal choice but a way to maintain his approval or avoid conflict," she explained. "It's common in controlling relationships for one person's preferences to dictate the other's behavior, sometimes to the point where their identity changes."
"Kanye has a history of styling and reshaping his partners, with Kim Kardashian famously recalling how he revamped her entire wardrobe," Dr. Goddard-Crawley pointed out. "If Bianca sees herself as his latest muse, she may feel pressure — conscious or not — to embody his artistic vision, even if it's at odds with her past self."
Though Kanye recently spent time with North to help record her first album, an insider claimed he's "sadly not around much" for his kids these days.
"She's pretty much a single mom," the source claimed of Kim. "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."
On Zoe Winkler's podcast, the reality star touched on the struggle of parenting her kids without full-time help.
"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment," she spilled. "Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"
