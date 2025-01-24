or
Kim Kardashian Loses 150,000 Instagram Followers After Posting Inauguration Day Photo of Melania Trump

Photo of Kim Kardashian; picture of Melania Trump.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; MEGA

Kim Kardashian angered many social media users after she shared a photo of Melania Trump on Inauguration Day.

By:

Jan. 24 2025, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Several social media users were quick to press the unfollow button after Kim Kardashian caused controversy earlier this week.

According to a new analytics report, the reality star lost nearly 150,000 Instagram followers as a result of posting First Lady Melania Trump attending her husband Donald's Inauguration Day ceremonies on Monday, January 20.

kim kardashian loses instagram followers posting melania trump
Source: MEGA

Critics felt Kim Kardashian's post of Melania Trump symbolized who she may have voted for in the election.

While Kim had no comments alongside a solo shot of Melania's navy blue outfit — which featured a viral hat covering the top half of her face — the simple promotion of the POTUS' wife caused a stir on the internet.

Though the SKIMS founder still has a whopping 358 million Instagram followers, influencer marketing agency Socially Powerful's data revealed Kim's follower count dropped by 144,963 fans in the days since she uploaded the picture of Melania.

kim kardashian loses instagram followers posting melania trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is currently the First Lady of the United States.

Kim has never directly chosen a side of the political spectrum, however, social media users viewed her Instagram Story as a subtle support of President Trump being sworn into office.

"Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Melania Trump? Yeah it's clear who she voted for," one person declared, while another hater slammed: "Kim Kardashian a disgusting piece of s---?? Who would’ve thought."

kim kardashian loses instagram followers posting melania trump
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian worked with Donald Trump during his first term as president.

"It's been f--- all the Kardashians for a minute now for me (I grew up heavily into them) but d--- KIM even with Black kids you still make decisions that directly go against the community. JUST TRASH!" a third critic complained in reference to the socialite and her ex Kanye West's four kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

A fourth troll ridiculed, "Kim Kardashian being a Trumpie is not shocking but insanely disappointing and disgusting. Does having Black children mean anything??"

As an advocate for prison reform and aspiring lawyer, the 44-year-old notably worked with Donald during his first term as president, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris when she was in office alongside Joe Biden.

During a 2021 interview on former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss' "Common Sense" Substack, Kim provided rare insight on where she stands politically — which seems to be somewhere in the middle.

kim kardashian loses instagram followers posting melania trump
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has also worked with former VP Kamala Harris on prison reform.

"I believe in the rights that the Democrats want, but I believe in the taxes that the Republicans want," she admitted more than three years ago. "I’m a mix of both."

When it comes to working directly with top leaders of either party on prison reform, Kim claimed it has nothing to do with her political wishes.

"I’m just about doing the right thing; I’m really not about politics at all," she explained at the time. "It’s really about the people inside and if I can do anything — no matter if it’s [Barack] Obama, Biden, Trump, I’m willing to work with anybody. It’s not really about being liked. If I could change someone’s life, that’s what it’s about for me."

A separate explanation for Kim posting Melania could have to do with her dream of becoming first lady someday.

"I think I've always wanted to be first lady and I'm hoping to be there someday. So hopefully that. Hopefully I'll land myself," Kim confessed while appearing on the "SHE MD" podcast in July 2024.

