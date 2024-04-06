‘Name One Thing’: Donald Trump Mocked for Bragging About Melania Trump’s Work as First Lady While Accepting Child Advocacy Award on Her Behalf
What did Melania Trump do as first lady?
After a clip of Donald Trump recently accepting the Child Advocacy Award on Melania’s behalf at Mar-a-Lago, the 2024 presidential candidate was mocked for the lack of work the 53-year-old seemed to do while she was in the White House.
“I know First Lady couldn’t get here, but we wanted to give Melania Trump the Child Advocacy Award because she did so much for children when she was First Lady,” the presenter said in the video, as he passed Donald the award, which he took while repeating “Thank you.”
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed their confusion over the award, as many didn’t remember anything Melania did while serving as first lady from 2017-2021.
“Name one thing,” one user penned, while another added, “He knew he was lying. He could barely get the words out his mouth.”
“She did? Huh. News to me,” a third person wrote.
Others pointed out how hypocritical it was Melania was not even present to accept the honors herself.
“She couldn't get there from where, her bedroom?” someone joked, as one more noted, “She couldn’t even be bothered to show up…”
As OK! previously reported, the commentary on Melania came after she has been largely missing from Donald’s 2024 presidential campaign.
According to Katie Rogers' book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, Melania did not take her job as on the campaign trail or as first lady very seriously.
“[She] avoided being overscheduled, and at times avoided being scheduled at all,” Roger penned, noting the former model's staff would convince her to do multiple events on days when they knew she could be “camera ready, with a full designer ensemble, dewy makeup, and a pristine blowout.”
Rogers added that the team would only be successful "half the time," and Melania would often spend "all day" in her bathrobe.
Amid Melania’s rare appearances with her husband, rumors have swirled about the couple’s marriage online.
"Paid smile. Feel so sorry for Melania to have to put up with Donald," one person alleged after Melania was seen with Donald on March 19, while another claimed, "She does her once a month contractual obligation and then bolts... guess she knows now that she ain’t getting a big inheritance from him now. That’s called KARMA @MELANIATRUMP. And I’m loving it for u."
"How is this a surprise? Look at Melania's body language; she has no desire to be standing next to Trump," another user stated, while one more said, "He actually turned around because he, too, was curious about what she plans to do. Since he can no longer pay her, he's hoping she'll work for free in order to make sure he lives to pay her another day."