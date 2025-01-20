'Disgusting Piece of S---': Kim Kardashian Slammed After Posting Melania Trump's Inauguration Day Look
Is Kim Kardashian a fan of Melania Trump?
The reality star is catching major heat on social media after posting a photo via her Instagram Story of President Donald Trump's wife attending her husband's inauguration on Monday, January 20.
The photo Kim shared featured Melania dressed in navy blue from head to toe — including her pumps and hat.
Following the SKIMS founder's Instagram Story, users of X (formerly named Twitter) went on a rampage attacking The Kardashians star for being an alleged "out of touch psychopath."
"Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Melania Trump? Yeah it's clear who she voted for," one critic claimed, as another snubbed: "Kim Kardashian a disgusting piece of s---?? Who would’ve thought."
"It's been f--- all the Kardashians for a minute now for me (I grew up heavily into them) but d--- KIM even with Black kids you still make decisions that directly go against the community. JUST TRASH!" a third upset individual declared, while a fourth added: "Kim Kardashian being a Trumpie is not shocking but insanely disappointing and disgusting. Does having Black children mean anything??"
"Y'all should have known Kim Kardashian was weird when her son Saint was out there posting misogynistic takes about Kamala Harris. He’s a child, he learned that from Kim and his dad Kanye [West]," a fifth hater said in reference to the exes' 9-year-old-son — who had his YouTube account briefly taken down after uploading a series of posts against the former Democratic vice president.
Kim and Kanye also share daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 7, as well as son Psalm, 5.
While Kim has never come forward about where she exactly stands politically, the SKKN by Kim founder is good friends with Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump, 43, and worked with the president on prison reform during his first term as POTUS.
She also, however, celebrated Joe Biden's 2020 win against The Apprentice star, taking to social media at the time with a photo of the Democratic leader and his VP alongside three blue heart emojis. Kim additionally met with Harris in 2024.
During her meeting with Harris last year, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate thanked Kim for "using your platform in a way that has really lifted up the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances."
"I’m just here to help and to spread the word," Kim said at the time before telling recipients of pardons she was "so excited to be here to hear" their stories.
Despite the backlash, it's possible Kim is just a fan of first ladies, as she once admitted her dream of becoming one herself some day.
"I think I've always wanted to be first lady and I'm hoping to be there someday. So hopefully that. Hopefully I'll land myself," she confessed during a July 2024 appearance on the "SHE MD" podcast.